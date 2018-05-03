The RFT Is Hiring a Design Assistant

click to enlarge FLICKR/RYAN MORSE

Want to come work with the zaniest journalism team in town?has an immediate opening for a part-time design assistant.Duties include but are not limited to design and production of advertisements, editorial, and other print materials; photo preparation for both print and web; and file organization and upload. Knowledge of Adobe Indesign, Illustrator, Photoshop and Acrobat in a Mac-based environment is a must. Illustration or photographic skills would be a plus.The ideal candidate would enjoy working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and have daytime availability on Fridays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Please send resume and portfolio samples to jobs@riverfronttimes.com. No phone calls, please.