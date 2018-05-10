Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 10, 2018

These St. Louis Hair Stylists Are Doing Extraordinary Things With Color

Posted By on Thu, May 10, 2018 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge Cheeseman has over 24k Instagram followers - KRISTINA CHEESEMAN
  • Kristina Cheeseman
  • Cheeseman has over 24k Instagram followers

Kristina Cheeseman was a punk Wisconsin high school kid who loved expressing herself with funky hair colors. Now, she does it for a living right here in St. Louis at Notch (4187 Manchester Avenue, 314-764-5113).

"It's a way for clients to express themselves," Cheeseman says. "The more I've done it the more I've specialized in hair color."

At Notch, Cheeseman works not just as any hair stylist, but one that specializes in creating funky, vibrant colors and patterns for her clients. She is a finalist at Behind the Chair, a hair stylist award show, and was nominated for Best Vibrant Hair Color out of 236,000 entries. In other words, she's kind of a big deal.

click to enlarge Cheeseman has over 24k Instagram followers - KRISTINA CHEESEMAN
  • Kristina Cheeseman
  • Cheeseman has over 24k Instagram followers

And she's on the move. Cheeseman, along with fellow Notch color stylist Caitlin Ford, is moving soon to Chop Shop (4139 Manchester Avenue, 314-629-3733) on June 19. The Grove salon is a space for stylists to set up their own studio area, choosing the products and prices that they would like to use for their own clients.

Here, she will get to express her expertise in her own way. One of them? Gender-neutral prices. For example, a woman with a pixie cut will not have to pay the same price as a woman with long hair, just because it's a quote-unquote "women's haircut." She says that most of the stylists at Chop Shop will follow suit. (Cheeseman charges $40 to $60 for haircuts, and color prices range depending on what the client wants to do after a consultation.)

click to enlarge Cheeseman has over 24k Instagram followers - KRISTINA CHEESEMAN
  • Kristina Cheeseman
  • Cheeseman has over 24k Instagram followers

"Women can have short hair and men can have long hair," Cheeseman says. "It doesn't matter what sex you are, haircuts should matter based on how much hair you have."

Cheeseman's color project of choice is working with optical illusions — playing with dark and light colors to give the hair more vibrancy and depth. At the new place, Cheeseman says she and Ford will work to ensure that the environment is open to everybody.

"I really wanna focus on bringing the community together," Cheeseman says. "The hair community is always known for that cliche of people gossiping, but that simply isn't true. I'd rather make St. Louis a community there, and we have the opportunity to by making people feel really good about themselves."

click to enlarge Ford has almost 80k Instagram followers - CAITLIN FORD
  • Caitlin Ford
  • Ford has almost 80k Instagram followers

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Albert Pujols Promotes Deaf-Owned St. Louis Company, Proves He's an Angel IRL Read More

  2. Vashon Through a Lense Features Student Subjects — and Photographers Read More

  3. Hit By 4 Semi Trucks, St. Louis Performer Walks Away from Accident Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week, May 4 to 9 Read More

  5. ReStore, Home Remodeling Thrift Shop With a Mission, Opens Soon in Dutchtown Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation