Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Pavement Portals Is Bringing Interactive Sidewalk Art to St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge Chalk Riot artists at work. - CHANDLER BRANCH
  • CHANDLER BRANCH
  • Chalk Riot artists at work.
In these divided times there are still things that we can all enjoy. Pavement Portals, the latest art project by Chalk Riot, combines two of them: art and staring at your phone.

Chalk Riot artists Chelsea Ritter-Soronen and Liza Fishbone collaborated on Pavement Portals, which is part sidewalk mural, part virtual reality art piece. “It’s a pretty new format,” Ritter-Soronen says, and one that she hopes “expands St. Louis’ art scene.”

Pavement Portals is unique in that, in addition to physical art, which is created on a die-cut canvas placed atop pavement, there is a downloadable Chalk Riot Mobile App. When viewed through your phone, the 3-D chalk murals will move and interact with you, thanks to animations by tech company Heavy Projects.

The project is backed by Art Saint Louis, the non-profit contemporary visual arts presenter. Chalk Riot and Art Saint Louis have been partnered “for almost five years,” Ritter-Soronen says, but this is the first piece that has incorporated any sort of digital art within it.

“We have been working hard in the areas of overlap between art and technology,” says Chandler Branch, director of Art Saint Louis. “I think this will give rise to many other ideas that we would like to pursue, that are found in the merger of these two different realms, VR and pavement art."

“It transforms the space in a unique way,” Branch explains. “It’s an extension of our mission to serve the community through the work of local artists.”

“We are excited to bring it into the public art world,” Fishbone says.

Pavement Portals debuts Thursday, May 24 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Venture Cafe (4240 Duncan Avenue, #200). The work then moves to the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue), on Saturday, June 1, from 6 to 10 p.m.

It will remain at the Science Center until June 15. Chalk Riot's official Instagram can be found here.

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Forgotten History of Racism at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis Read More

  2. Albert Pujols Promotes Deaf-Owned St. Louis Company, Proves He's an Angel IRL Read More

  3. St. Louis Company Offers Your Drunk Ass Free Rides Home on Cinco de Mayo Read More

  4. Celebrate the Muny at Its 100th Birthday Bash This Weekend Read More

  5. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 10 to 13 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation