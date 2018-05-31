Share
Thursday, May 31, 2018

The Magic House Is Opening a Free Satellite in Jennings This Summer

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 6:46 AM

A family enjoys an interactive exhibit at the Magic House.
  • COIURTESY OF GREG NELSON
  • A family enjoys an interactive exhibit at the Magic House.

It’s not every day St. Louis families can explore a medieval castle, dress up as royalty, design crowns and shields and play large-scale chess — or is it?

Every Monday through Friday between June 11 and July 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone can enjoy these activities at the Kings, Queens & Castles exhibit at the Magic House’s summer satellite location in north county — for free.

The exhibit, housed at Gary Gore Elementary School (2545 Dorwood Drive, Jennings), is the product of a collaboration between the Jennings School District, the Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum and the World Chess Hall of Fame.

The Magic House, a St. Louis family attraction since 1979, specializes in providing interactive educational experiences for children. The World Chess Hall of Fame celebrates the history, culture and game of chess through engaging programming. Together, the two organizations hope to introduce children to the game of chess in a memorable way this summer.

The Magic House first experimented with a summer satellite location in north county last year, in a partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame and Ritenour School District.

Evidently, it went well enough for the magic to return this summer.
