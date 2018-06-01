Catch a Canoe at the Arch Grounds Beginning Monday

click to enlarge
-
DOYLE MURPHY
-
Paul Gruber paddles the Mississippi.
If our recent cover story about St. Louis rediscovering the Mississippi had you feeling waterlust
, there's an answer for that: You can now hook up with a canoe trip from the Gateway Arch grounds.
Big Muddy Adventures announced yesterday that it would begin offering three-hour canoe trips down the Mississippi on Mondays and Wednesdays, with pickup at cobblestone parking lot at the Arch's base.
The trips run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $45 per person, or $60 if you want to add a box lunch.
Per a press release, "Every Monday and Wednesday starting June 4th Big Muddy Adventures will be picking up adventurous clients at the cobblestone Arch parking lot and taking them nine miles up the Mississippi where their big river canoe guides will be waiting with 30-foot voyager canoes ready to set off on the great river. This trip includes a stop for snacks on a pristine wild river island, as well as paddling under six bridges in the approach to downtown."
Kids as young as five are welcome to participate, although there must be one adult for every child under ten.
For more info, or to buy tickets, see Big Muddy's website
. And for more about that island, and the fascinating ecosystem that awaits you on the Mississippi, see our April 25 cover story, "Take Me to the River
."