Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 1, 2018

Catch a Canoe at the Arch Grounds Beginning Monday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 6:56 AM

click to enlarge Paul Gruber paddles the Mississippi. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Paul Gruber paddles the Mississippi.
If our recent cover story about St. Louis rediscovering the Mississippi had you feeling waterlust, there's an answer for that: You can now hook up with a canoe trip from the Gateway Arch grounds.

Big Muddy Adventures announced yesterday that it would begin offering three-hour canoe trips down the Mississippi on Mondays and Wednesdays, with pickup at cobblestone parking lot at the Arch's base.

The trips run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $45 per person, or $60 if you want to add a box lunch.

Per a press release, "Every Monday and Wednesday starting June 4th Big Muddy Adventures will be picking up adventurous clients at the cobblestone Arch parking lot and taking them nine miles up the Mississippi where their big river canoe guides will be waiting with 30-foot voyager canoes ready to set off on the great river. This trip includes a stop for snacks on a pristine wild river island, as well as paddling under six bridges in the approach to downtown."

Kids as young as five are welcome to participate, although there must be one adult for every child under ten.

For more info, or to buy tickets, see Big Muddy's website. And for more about that island, and the fascinating ecosystem that awaits you on the Mississippi, see our April 25 cover story, "Take Me to the River."

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Life Sucks, and the New Jewish's Production Isn't So Great Either Read More

  2. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week, May 31 to June 6 Read More

  3. Garden Bros. Circus Shows at Chaifetz Canceled After Protests Read More

  4. Opera Theatre St. Louis' La Traviata Thrills Through the Final Note Read More

  5. A Streetcar Named Desire Triumphs at the Tennessee Williams Festival Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation