Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

KMOV Anchor Saddened to Not Be Young Stud Horse

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge Doug, we're sure the mares like you too. - SCREENSHOT VIA KMOV
  • SCREENSHOT VIA KMOV
  • Doug, we're sure the mares like you too.

Last night, KMOV's Doug Vaughn, lost in the fever of journalistic hubris, described the post-race life awaiting Justify, the winner of this weekend's Belmont Stakes (and with it, the Triple Crown).

In a clip uploaded to Reddit, the sports anchor at the St. Louis CBS affiliate noted that Justify's "current value [is] being estimated at $75 million." He continued, "That horse is young, rich, and his entire sex life is ahead of him... I can only imagine what that’s like.”

What could he be imagining? RFT has previously reported that Man-Pony love knows no bounds; was that what he meant?

Was he envious of the horse’s financial security? The horse’s status? Success?

Or was it the fact that that horse will have free access to all of the most eligible mares on the farm? Maybe even other animals too: Pigs and cattle can surely recognize a stud when they see it.

In All the Pretty Horses, Cormac McCarthy writes, “The souls of horses mirror the souls of men more closely than men suppose." This may be what the anchor meant; that horses love the thrill of the race, the horrors of war, and the prime mare real estate, just as much as any man could.

Or maybe he just longs for his youth – but most likely, no. Doug, you may not have your entire sex life ahead of you, but it's hardly a long slog to the grave. You're a young, attractive man by St. Louis standards. Live it up! Get out there and raise some tails.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Shakespeare in the Streets Returns with a King Lear for the Post-Stockley Era Read More

  2. When STL-Style's Vines Brothers Turn 'Farty,' Of Course It's Time to Party Read More

  3. Justin Luke Keeps the Laughs Coming, Even With a Day Job Read More

  4. St. Louis Finally Has Its Own Snapchat Lens Read More

  5. Foolish St. Louis Couples Spend 18 Months' Rent on Weddings Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation