Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

When STL-Style's Vines Brothers Turn 'Farty,' Of Course It's Time to Party

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 6:53 AM

click to enlarge Postcards, posters, city flags, fine art — if it's St. Louis-themed, the Vines Bros will make it. - COURTESY OF STL-STYLE
  • COURTESY OF STL-STYLE
  • Postcards, posters, city flags, fine art — if it's St. Louis-themed, the Vines Bros will make it.
Identical twins Randy and Jeff Vines, better known as the Vines Brothers, are on the cusp of a momentous occasion. They're about to turn 40, and they feel great about it. So great, in fact, that they decided to throw a party — and you're invited.

Officially titled “Vines Bros Turn FARTY, time to PARTY," the festivities take place at STL-Style (3159 Cherokee Street, 314-98-0001), the brothers' St. Louis-centric apparel store.

“The party will be very representative of the ethos of our business, a laid-back and unpretentious type of thing," says Randy.

As the video below attests, they're not kidding about that "unpretentious" thing:


For the Vines Brothers, this marks their seventeenth year in business — their eighth in their current flagship shop on Cherokee. They've been a beacon for community spirit that entire time. 

“We’re more than just a store; we hope to be a gathering spot where people feel welcome to come in," says Jeff.

“We want this place to highlight the original elements of the city," Randy adds.

Their store sells clothes and other items inspired by the unique nature of St. Louis and its numerous neighbors on both sides of the river. You’re just as likely to find a postcard with “Greetings From Chesterfield” plastered sarcastically on an image of a giant parking lot as a mod-looking T-shirt bearing a stylish tribute to East St. Louis.

click to enlarge They even celebrate the seal of St. Louis, which is above and beyond. - COURTESY OF STL-STYLE
  • COURTESY OF STL-STYLE
  • They even celebrate the seal of St. Louis, which is above and beyond.

During the party, the effervescent Vines Bros will reveal a brand new mural adorning one side of their building. Father-and-daughter artists Robert and Liza Fishbone created this new public artwork by the brothers' special request.

The reasons for selecting Fishbone for the project go beyond the purely aesthetic. Robert Fishbone has a long history of murals in St. Louis — and he created a mural that possessed a deep significance for the brothers during their high school years, when they filmed a cable show for Double Helix Corporation.

“The back of the entire west wall of the building where we filmed ... was a huge mural; we thought it was so cool," Randy says.

The mural has since been stripped down, though the building — then known as the Euclid Plaza, off Euclid and Delmar remains.

“We always thought that that was a really cool representative of urban art," he adds.

Many years later the brothers got in touch with the Fishbones to commission their own mural.

“This is essentially a lifelong dream coming together. The Fishbones represent this bygone era of wall art," Jeff says. “It means everything that it is him specifically doing this.”

The Vines Bros Turn FARTY, Time to PARTY begins around 6 p.m. and goes until midnight on Saturday, June 16. Drinks will be provided by Schlafly and STL Hop Shop, and there will discounts on STL-Style merchandise.

Fabled St. Louis band Team Tomato reunite for its first show in half a decade in order to play, and musical art duo Sleepy Kitty will make a limited-edition art print for the event as well.

For more on the Fishbones' work, check out our slideshow showing some of their greatest hits. And see the video below for a time-lapse look at the new mural being added to the STL-Style building on Cherokee Street.


Editor's note: A previous version of this story gave the wrong first name for Liza Fishbone and also referred incorrectly to the Vines' cable show. It was filmed during their high school years, but not for high school. We regret the errors.

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Finally Has Its Own Snapchat Lens Read More

  2. Foolish St. Louis Couples Spend 18 Months' Rent on Weddings Read More

  3. Opera Theatre St. Louis' La Traviata Thrills Through the Final Note Read More

  4. Celebrate the Muny at Its 100th Birthday Bash This Weekend Read More

  5. Ha Ha Tonka State Park Named Most Beautiful Place in Missouri Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation