Thursday, June 14, 2018

USA Fencing National Tournament Is Coming to St. Louis This Summer

Posted By on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 6:32 AM

PROVIDED BY AARON STOLZE
  • PROVIDED BY AARON STOLZE
En garde… and fence!

USA Fencing, the recognized national governing body for the sport of fencing in the United States, will be hosting its National Championship Tournament here in St. Louis in 2018.

The tournament will be held from June 28 to July 7 at the America Center (701 Convention Plaza, 314-342-5036), and will be free and open to the public. The event will bring more 4,000 competitors from throughout the nation to St. Louis, with local representation from thirteen-year-old national medalist Daena Talavera, the youngest A-ranked female fencer in the United States, and fourteen-year-old national medalist Bogdan Hamilton.

The tournament also will feature 2020 and 2024 Olympic hopefuls for Team USA.

PROVIDED BY AARON STOLZE
  • PROVIDED BY AARON STOLZE

“St. Louis, and the fencing community across the region, look forward to making the 2018 Nationals the most exciting and entertaining tournament venue you and the USA Fencing family have experienced,” says Ron Daugherty, chairman of the USA Fencing National Championships local organizing committee.

For people interested in the sport there will also be a Fan Zone, with opportunities for people of all ages to try out fencing and participate in autograph signings with Olympians. Along with the Fan zone will be the Daugherty Innovation Zone, which will allow the public to see how technology and big data have transformed the world of fencing, as well other sports. This area will also be open to the public and free of charge.

For more information on the event, visit usafencing.org.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


