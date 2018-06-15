Share
Friday, June 15, 2018

Damn, That Rainbow Over St. Louis Last Night Was Amazing

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 8:54 AM

Tom Lampe captured the rainbow peeking out from behind the Virginia Theater in Dutchtown. - COURTESY OF TOMLAMPE_STL
  • COURTESY OF TOMLAMPE_STL
  • Tom Lampe captured the rainbow peeking out from behind the Virginia Theater in Dutchtown.

April showers bring May flowers, but we'd much rather have the gorgeous double rainbow that last evening's storm brought to St. Louis.

Our social media feeds were positively packed with life-affirming rainbow shots — something we don't see every day on St. Louis Twitter, to say the least. And local Instagram was a positive riot of rainbows.


Below, we've rounded up some of the best shots we spotted. Did we miss yours? Feel free to email your photo to sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com, along with your full name for photo credit purposes, and we'll add you if you measure up. Warning: competition is fierce!



There’s @lomofever and this 180 rainbow in #foxpark #southcity #stlwx!

A post shared by NagelBite (@nagelbite) on




Lest you were wondering, yes, that rainbow was beckoning you to have a drink in Dogtown. We hope for your sake you listened.

The next best thing to a pot of gold...

A post shared by The Pat Connolly Tavern (@patconnollytavern) on


Oh, and make sure you check out the amazing Instagram video below, shot by a woman on the highway near Eureka who managed to spot two different halves of the rainbow — and capture both even while driving (!). Totally worth it, right?



