Damn, That Rainbow Over St. Louis Last Night Was Amazing

COURTESY OF TOMLAMPE_STL

Tom Lampe captured the rainbow peeking out from behind the Virginia Theater in Dutchtown.

Here is a shot from 270 and Thiess Road. pic.twitter.com/zJ7FG2UMQJ — Jeff Griswold (@sparkygriz) June 15, 2018

The conditions were right for this tonight. What an amazing site, a double rainbow over @TowerGroveSouth 🌈. - Chris Stritzel #stlwx pic.twitter.com/efY7sHznyC — Building St. Louis (@BuildingSTL) June 15, 2018

April showers bring May flowers, but we'd much rather have the gorgeous double rainbow that last evening's storm brought to St. Louis.Our social media feeds were positively packed with life-affirming rainbow shots — something we don't see every day on St. Louis Twitter, to say the least. And local Instagram was a positive riot of rainbows.Below, we've rounded up some of the best shots we spotted. Did we miss yours? Feel free to email your photo to sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com, along with your full name for photo credit purposes, and we'll add you if you measure up. Warning: competition is fierce!Lest you were wondering, yes, that rainbow was beckoning you to have a drink in Dogtown. We hope for your sake you listened.Oh, and make sure you check out the amazing Instagram video below, shot by a woman on the highway near Eureka who managed to spot two different halves of the rainbow — and capture both even while driving (!). Totally worth it, right?