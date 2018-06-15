Damn, That Rainbow Over St. Louis Last Night Was Amazing

🌈🌈 I see you post-storm St. Louie @KMOV pic.twitter.com/dvBXrrxNGP— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) June 15, 2018
Here is a shot from 270 and Thiess Road. pic.twitter.com/zJ7FG2UMQJ— Jeff Griswold (@sparkygriz) June 15, 2018
The conditions were right for this tonight. What an amazing site, a double rainbow over @TowerGroveSouth 🌈. - Chris Stritzel #stlwx pic.twitter.com/efY7sHznyC— Building St. Louis (@BuildingSTL) June 15, 2018
St. Louis: Go outside, right. now. 😍🌈⛈☀️ #stlwx #beon5 pic.twitter.com/eie5QS5ijl— Jessica Quick KSDK (@JessicaKSDK) June 15, 2018
