Saddest Lost Pet Flyer Ever Found in Missouri

As if there aren't enough bummers in the world currently, now we have to deal with the fact that this Missouri kid lost her beloved kitty.
Posted to Facebook
by a caring observer, this precious paper was found on a pole (yes, just like your mom) outside of DeSoto, Missouri, off Highway 110. The concerned citizen who posted it asked that others in the area share the information online in the hopes of finding the missing ginger.
We called the number and reached a woman who said her daughter made the flyer. She said the missing cat has white paws and a white chin and that his name is Socks. We had a bad (and very fuzzy) phone connection, but she seemed sincere (if maybe a little annoyed by all of the calls she's received) and said that Socks has actually been missing for about a month. Not too long into the call the loud fuzz won and our conversation was cut short.
We don't know much more about Socks and his life, but as you can see from the drawing of a plump, smiling feline in the flyer, this tabby was happy and healthy and clearly loved. He also sported clover-like paws and very beautiful eyes.
Since it was posted last week, the flyer has been shared over 350 times, with a whole community of people sharing knowledge in the comments when they've spotted an orange cat in the vicinity. There is even a map
marking where orange cats have been sighted and helpful links to cats that have recently been found and sheltered by rescue groups.
Let's all hope that this kid gets her cat back soon. The good guys need a victory and she misses her Socks. We're pulling for you, you gorgeous ginger, and we hope you find your way home.
