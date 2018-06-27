St. Louis Fireworks 2018: A Complete Guide

click to enlarge
This year, Fair St. Louis' three-day extravaganza is returning to the Arch grounds, where it belongs, after years of wandering in the proverbial wilderness of Forest Park.
But that's not the only place you can catch fireworks in the area for the Fourth of July. Whether you're looking for a smaller, simpler celebration or just want to get out of the city on your day off, St. Louis has a fireworks show for every mood (and just about every municipality). Here are the ones on our radar this year. Know of something we missed? Let us know in the comments and we'll update as we get closer to the holiday.
Chesterfield’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
Chesterfield celebrates Independence Day on July 4 with a Kids Zone featuring Circus Kaput, carnival games and two bubble machines from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fat Pocket takes over the main stage at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m Wed., July 4, 6:30-10 p.m., free admission, www.chesterfield.mo.us/fourth-of-july-celebration.html. Chesterfield Mall, Clarkson Road & Chesterfield Parkway S., Chesterfield, 636-532-0777.
Fair St. Louis
It’s been a few years since Fair St. Louis has set up on the Arch grounds, but in 2018 America’s birthday festivities return to their rightful home. This Fourth of July Wednesday (and on Friday and Saturday, the sixth and the seventh of July) Fair St. Louis takes over the Gateway Arch National Park (200 Washington Avenue; www.fairstlouis.org). You can do some hands-on learning in the STEAM expo area, buy anything in the fairway from clothing to custom jewelry to a small wooden flag carved with a chainsaw, have fun with the kids in the festival zone and enjoy music by the St. Louis Symphony (Wednesday), Jason Derulo (Friday) and Martina McBride (Saturday). And of course, a massive fireworks display over the Mississippi finishes off every evening. Fair St. Louis takes place from noon to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free. Wed., July 4, 12-10 p.m.; Fri., July 6, 4-10 p.m.; Sat., July 7, 12-10 p.m., free admission. Gateway Arch, 200 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 877-982-1410.
Fair STL Weekend at 360
Why get jostled at the Arch grounds when you could spend July 4, 6 or 7 at a spectacular fireworks party 400 feet above downtown? Fireworks display at 9:35 p.m. Cover charge of $100 per guest includes reserved VIP Seating with a prime view of fireworks, full food and beverage for three hours and a red, white and blue swag bag. Seating available from 7-10 p.m. Contact Three Sixty Sales at 314-641-8842 or email abrda@360-stl.com for more information on food and beverage minimums. Open from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on July 4-7. Three Sixty St. Louis, 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis.
Family Fun Fest with Fireworks in Godfrey
Come and let your colors burst with an evening full of fun and fireworks just up Great River Road. Godfrey will offer vendors and concessions, bungee bounce, zip line, cow train, arts and crafts and a flag and veterans recognition ceremony. The Great Godfrey Maze’s theme will be unveiled as well. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Wed., July 4, 5-9:30 p.m., free admission, greatriverroad.com/eventpages/godfreyfamilyfunday.htm. Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane off Route 67, Godfrey, 618-466-1483.
Fireworks Cruise
With the return of Fair Saint Louis to the Gateway Arch park grounds comes the return of the riverboats’ popular fireworks cruise. Celebrate America’s birthday and get an up-close view of the spectacular fireworks show that dazzles over the Mississippi River. This cruise is very popular and will sell out soon, so purchase tickets in advance. Cruise boards at 7 p.m. Reservations are required. $48/adults and children. Cruise reservations can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or visiting www.gatewayarch.com/buytickets
. Wed., July 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri., July 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sat., July 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $48, 877-982-1410, www.gatewayarch.com/. Gateway Arch Riverboats, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis.
Hazelwood Pyromusical Display
Hazelwood has contracted with ARC Pyrotechnics this year, which plans to put 6,010 rocket shells into this year’s display. Rain date is July 5. Wed., July 4, 9 p.m., free admission, www.hazelwoodmo.org/new-info/hazelwood-chooses-new-fireworks-provider-for-more-spectacular-show. White Birch Park, 1186 Teson Road, Hazelwood.
JB Blast
Enjoy music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater and a brilliant fireworks display to usher in another fun-filled celebration in honor of our country’s birth. Concessions are available. Call 314-615-4386 for more information. Tue., July 3, 7-10 p.m., free admission. Jefferson Barracks Park, 533 Grant Road, South St. Louis County, 314-544-5714.
Kirkwood Freedom Festival
Kirkwood welcomes the Fourth of July with live music by Fanfare starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Tropical Moose handles the concessions. Wed., July 4, 7 p.m., free admission, www.kirwoodmo.org. Kirkwood Park, Geyer & Adams, St. Louis.
Mississippi River Fireworks Festival
The city of Alton presents this annual Fireworks Festival held along the Alton Riverfront. Come enjoy food, drink, live entertainment and a fabulous fireworks display over the Mississippi River. A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience, which includes parking close to the venue. The fireworks display is set to start around 9:15 p.m. Tue., July 3, 5 p.m., free admission, greatriverroad.com. Alton Riverfront Amphitheater, 1 Henry St, Alton.
O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest
The Heritage & Freedom Fest has grown to become one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the metro area, with a parade, a midway, carnival rides and two nights of fireworks. The Major League Circus Show is performed all three days, while a Kids’ Zone features arts and crafts and inflatables. Special guests the School of Rock and the Brothers Walker are also on the schedule. This year’s headlining musical acts are Tarra Layne and Jerrod Niemann (Tuesday night) and Stir and Daughtry (Wednesday night). Tue., July 3, 4-10:30 p.m.; Wed., July 4, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m., free admission, www.heritageandfreedomfest.com. Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 900 TR Hughes Blvd., St. Charles.
St. Charles Riverfest 2018
Celebrate America’s birthday on the banks of the river in St. Charles with live music from the Fort Leonard Wood Rough Riders Army Band, Whiskey Morning, the LustreLights, the Patt Holt Singers and Midnight Piano Band. The Independence Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and fireworks start at 9:20 p.m. sharp (Wednesday only). Food vendors, activities for the kids and a carnival round of the fun. Tue., July 3, 5-10 p.m.; Wed., July 4, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m., free admission, www.discoverstcharles.com. Frontier Park, First Capitol Dr & S Riverside Drive, St Charles.
Webster Groves Community Days
Webster Groves goes all-in for Independence Day with a pet parade, live music, Miss Webster Pageant, a carnival and midway and the famous Webster Lions BBQ. Official Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4 (theme: “Webster Groves — An American Celebration”), and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Tue., July 3, 5-11 p.m.; Wed., July 4, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., free admission, www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days. Memorial Park, S. Elm Ave. and Glendale Road, Webster Groves.
Wentzville’s Liberty Fest
Start the day with the Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m., followed by free activities in Progress Park. Families can enjoy a free swim at Progress Park Pool from noon to 5 p.m., as well as inflatables, ultimate bungee, LED rock climbing wall, stilt walker, airbrush artist, pony hop bouncers, wrecking ball, bubble soccer and kids crafts. The Hollywood 5 performs live from 6 to 9 p.m., and at 9:05 p.m. the fireworks start. Wed., July 4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m., free admission, www.wentzvillemo.org. Progress Park, 968 Meyer Road, Wentzville.