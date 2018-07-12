Share
Email
Print

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Now in Its 5th Year Photographing the City, Humans of St. Louis Will Become a Book

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 7:10 AM

click to enlarge A mock-up spread of the book Humans of St. Louis hopes to produce. - COURTESY OF HUMANS OF ST. LOUIS
  • COURTESY OF HUMANS OF ST. LOUIS
  • A mock-up spread of the book Humans of St. Louis hopes to produce.

Humans of St. Louis, until now a project based entirely on social media, will soon release a full-length book that chronicles the faces and stories of hundreds of individuals in the area.

Because of these stories, “people who don’t go to certain places or talk to certain people can now experience those other people’s personal stories, which is big in a city with much division,” says Lindy Drew, the project's lead photographer of the project.

This marks the fifth year of daily photos and interviews for Humans of St. Louis, which began around Cinco de Mayo of 2014. Since then its photographers have chronicled the lives of nearly 2,000 people, with no end in sight. Its Facebook page has grown to include 95,000 fans — more than any other "Humans of" project outside of New York City. (While they share a name and a concept, each is separately run.)

Top, videographer Jon Alexander. Bottom left: Kickstarter Campaign Manager Andrew Doty and Photostories Editor and Copywriter Tunde Ogunfidodo. Middle: Co-founder and Lead Photographer Lindy Drew. Bottom right: Project Coordinator Editor Hannah Burtness
  • Top, videographer Jon Alexander. Bottom left: Kickstarter Campaign Manager Andrew Doty and Photostories Editor and Copywriter Tunde Ogunfidodo. Middle: Co-founder and Lead Photographer Lindy Drew. Bottom right: Project Coordinator Editor Hannah Burtness

Drew says she felt the project shift internally from a lighter look at the residents of the metro area to a more pointed and lofty project around the time of the unrest in Ferguson, which first broke out three months after it first launched.

“Ferguson is when we realized that people in St. Louis need another platform to talk about issues and express their own viewpoints,” says Drew.

But while Drew says print is her preferred medium, the book now being planned is its first offline representation. "I want to put the stories directly into the readers' hands,” she states.

The book has a Kickstarter set up to assist in funding its initial release. It explains its mission:
As St. Louis’s story continues to be written, we want to take a snapshot of the past 5 years the way that we always have — one photo and story at a time. Typically, the Humans of St. Louis (HOSTL) posts only get a day of playtime on the page. But the stories are still relevant and timely and enjoyed by so many.

So we’re making a book! We’re self-publishing, and we’re keeping it local, from the stories to the team of creatives, from the printer to the distributor. And we’re inviting you to join us to make something truly unique of, by, and for St. Louis!

To date, backers have raised slightly more than one-third of the $30,000 target. They must raise the full amount in the next fifteen days in order to collect whatever funds they raise, and so they're speaking out about the project and its goals.

“These stories will challenge people's perceptions and amplify the voice of everyday people here, and take back the narrative of how our community is perceived," says Drew.

For more, check out the project's Kickstarter campaign.

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 2018 LaBute Festival Is Off to an Uneven Start Read More

  2. This Loop Trolley Will Run ... Over My Dead Body Read More

  3. Stray Dog Presents a Brilliant Hedda Gabler Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week, June 29 to July 4 Read More

  5. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week, July 6 to 11 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation