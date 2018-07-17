The Rep's Next 'Studio Series' Will Tackle Affirmative Action, E.M. Forster

ERIC WOOLSEY

The Rep's 2017 "Studio Series" featured Constellations.

The Repertory Theatre St. Louis has announced two-thirds of its "studio" season productions, which serves as the counterpoint to its more populist "mainstage" series.First up is Joshua Harmons' topical drama, the winner of the 2018 Drama Desk award for most outstanding play. It's about a prep-school admissions director committed to diversifying the student body. She's blindsided by her teenage son's belief that her progressive beliefs are a form of discrimination against white men and deny opportunities to students such as himself. Before she knows it her own family's privileges are on display and under attack.is a world premiere written by Scott C. Sickles. It's inspired by English novelist E.M. Forster's long-term relationship with much-younger, married police officer Bob Buckingham. Forster introduced both Mr. and Mrs. Buckingham to his social circle, in the process embarking on a love triangle that endured four decades, from 1930 to Forster's death in 1970. Forster's novels () are driven by his belief in the primacy of genuine human connection in a world divided by matters of class and social strictures. In, his own relations take center stage.will be performed October 24 to November 11 in the Rep's blackbox theater (the one in the basement of the Loretto-Hilton Center).runs March 6 to 24. Studio series single tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 4.