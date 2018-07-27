Ferguson Documentary Whose Streets Airs Tonight Outdoors, and PBS Monday

-
St. Louis protester Brittany Ferrell gets a close-up in Whose Streets.
If you missed the theatrical run of the acclaimed documentary Whose Streets
, which examines the aftermath of Michael Brown's shooting in Ferguson, you've got two chances to remedy that in the coming days — one on the big screen, and one along with TV viewers nationwide.
Co-directed by Sabaah Folayan and St. Louis native Damon Davis, Whose Streets
is getting a nationwide broadcast on PBS Monday. Part of the POV series, which features documentaries with a strong point of view, it will air on KETC (Channel 9) at 10 p.m. CST.
But if that's past your bedtime, or Mondays just aren't your thing, there's a St. Louis screening scheduled for tonight. It kicks off at 7 p.m., and the surprisingly pleasant weather anticipated throughout the evening should be a benefit: It's outdoors.
The film is screening at the Public Media Commons (3653 Olive Street)
, which sits between the Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio. The event is free and open to the public.
Following the 90-minute film, ArchCity Defenders Executive Director Blake Strode will lead a panel discussion with Kayla Reed, Action St. Louis and Electoral Justice Project; Dr. Kira Hudson Banks, Saint Louis University; Tef Poe, Hands Up United; and Redditt Hudson of Urban League.
"As ArchCity Defenders continues to combat state violence and the criminalization of poor people and people of color, we hope to gain a deeper collective understanding of how these systemic issues have been divisive and harmful to our region,” Strode says in a press release.
So see it tonight or see it Monday. Just don't claim you don't have money or don't have transportation or don't have a TV. With these two opportunities, you ought to be able to surmount all of the above.
