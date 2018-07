Ferguson Documentary Whose Streets Airs Tonight Outdoors, and PBS Monday

COURTESY OF MAGNOLIA PICTURES

St. Louis protester Brittany Ferrell gets a close-up in Whose Streets.

If you missed the theatrical run of the acclaimed documentary, which examines the aftermath of Michael Brown's shooting in Ferguson, you've got two chances to remedy that in the coming days — one on the big screen, and one along with TV viewers nationwide.Co-directed by Sabaah Folayan and St. Louis native Damon Davis,is getting a nationwide broadcast on PBS Monday. Part of the POV series, which features documentaries with a strong point of view, it will air on KETC (Channel 9) at 10 p.m. CST.But if that's past your bedtime, or Mondays just aren't your thing, there's a St. Louis screening scheduled for tonight. It kicks off at 7 p.m., and the surprisingly pleasant weather anticipated throughout the evening should be a benefit: It's outdoors.The film is screening at the, which sits between the Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio. The event is free and open to the public.Following the 90-minute film, ArchCity Defenders Executive Director Blake Strode will lead a panel discussion with Kayla Reed, Action St. Louis and Electoral Justice Project; Dr. Kira Hudson Banks, Saint Louis University; Tef Poe, Hands Up United; and Redditt Hudson of Urban League."As ArchCity Defenders continues to combat state violence and the criminalization of poor people and people of color, we hope to gain a deeper collective understanding of how these systemic issues have been divisive and harmful to our region,” Strode says in a press release.So see it tonight or see it Monday. Just don't claim you don't have money or don't have transportation or don't have a TV. With these two opportunities, you ought to be able to surmount all of the above.See also: Whose Streets Speaks to the Truth of What I Saw in Ferguson