Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Woman Reportedly Struck with Hammer and Abducted in Arnold

Posted By on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF TONY WEBSTER / FLICKR

A woman was reportedly struck in the head with a hammer and abducted from a parking lot in Arnold, according to police.

KMOV reports that police received a call around noon that a woman had been hit with a hammer in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby. Police say the woman was reportedly then placed in a truck, which drove away from the scene.

According to police, the woman was described by a witness as being "slumped over" when the truck drove off.

The truck is described only as a pickup that has pallets in the back, and was last seen in St. Louis County.

Police in Arnold are still attempting to locate the vehicle.

