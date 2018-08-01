Woman Reportedly Struck with Hammer and Abducted in Arnold

click to enlarge
A woman was reportedly struck in the head with a hammer and abducted from a parking lot in Arnold, according to police.
KMOV reports
that police received a call around noon that a woman had been hit with a hammer in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby. Police say the woman was reportedly then placed in a truck, which drove away from the scene.
According to police, the woman was described by a witness as being "slumped over" when the truck drove off.
The truck is described only as a pickup that has pallets in the back, and was last seen in St. Louis County.
Police in Arnold are still attempting to locate the vehicle.
