‘Goths at the Zoo’ Will Uncage St. Louis' Wild Side

Family-friendly activities are not generally ones in which the goth thrives. Black clothes, heavy makeup and vinyl accessories just aren't generally conducive to warm-weather, daytime or good clean fun — but "Goths at the Zoo" might change all of that.
On September 30, goths will take over the St. Louis Zoo like bats flying into a cave. This event is not sanctioned by the zoo, which makes it all the better. (Have you ever read an official
biography? Boring. Unofficial things are always more interesting.)
Resulting in what will surely be the greatest alternative fashion show of the year, the event description encourages attendees to “dress your best
” in order to “spook the humans and fascinate the animals or vice versa.”
This event follows in the tradition of Bats Day, the yearly Disneyland meet-up of California goths that grew into “the largest dark subculture event on the West Coast.” (Fun Fact: There are rumors that there was a less-organized goth Disney meet-up prior to Bats Day called “Baumaus,” which is hilarious.)
Bats Day went on hiatus this year (or possibly disappeared into a coffin forever
) but smaller events like Goths at the Zoo are popping up all over the country, promising new and fun activities (and providing the safety of a group) for our more morbid cousins. (Goths at Bellefontaine
Cemetery, anyone?)
Check out the event
and sign up if you’d like to attend. The group has already created two designated times to meet at the seal fountain at the entrance to the park.
We predict most of the goths will spending their time that day trying to find the donkeys, though, because they heard some zoos are painting them black
.
