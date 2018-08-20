Rick and Morty Has a Rickmobile, and It's Coming to 4 Hands Brewing Co.

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF ADULT SWIM
-
"The universe is basically an animal. It grazes on the ordinary. It creates infinite idiots just to eat them. Smart people get a chance to climb on top, take reality for a ride, but it will never stop trying to throw you and eventually it will, there’s no other way off." Rick is dark, yo.
The anarchist, pansexual scientist and grandfather Rick Sanchez (a.k.a. "Rick C-137," former member of the band Flesh Curtains) is heading toward St. Louis, which means we're all doomed.
Or perhaps not.
Rick, the more intelligent and far more destructive half of the wildly popular Adult Swim TV show Rick and Morty
, has taken on the form of a large truck dubbed the "Rickmobile," and is even now careening across the country on the "Don't Even Trip" Road Trip 2018. 4 Hands Brewing Co.
(1220 S. 8th Street; www.rickmobile.com
) will host the intrastellar vehicle from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29.
Inside the Rickmobile is a treasure trove of limited edition Rick and Morty
merchandise, and it's all for sale. You're right, that does sound suspicious. Any time Rick dabbles in commerce, he usually has an ulterior motive. The self-proclaimed "smartest man in the universe" is wrapped up in arms deals, microscopic amusement parks tucked inside a drifter's body and countless schemes that haven't yet been revealed. Do you risk becoming enraptured by all that dangerous craziness and crazy dangerousness?
Even so, it may be worth it. The Rickmobile has offered inflatable Gwendolyn pool floats
(the sex robot Morty acquires in "Raising Gazorpazorp"), T-shirts that depict the necessary steps for making the Plumbus
(from season two's "Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate") and other oddities. All of the merchandise is extremely limited, and the Rickmobile only accepts credit and debit cards — you can't buy anything with cash. You're welcome to dress up as your favorite character from the show, but if the line grows too long it will be capped and not even your sweet-ass Birdperson costume can help stop it.
Mark your calendars now.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF ADULT SWIM
-
Rick Sanchez, comin' *burrrrp* straight at ya!