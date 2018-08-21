Surprise! Nikki Glaser Pop-Up Show Tonight Will Benefit Stray Rescue

Comedian and St. Louis native Nikki Glaser will be performing a pop-up show in St. Louis tonight, and all of the proceeds will go to help our furry four-legged friends.
The show will take place at the Funny Bone(614 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-469-6692) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, and all the money will be donated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, whose executive director, Cassady Caldwell, issued an emergency plea for donations just last week.
"What I’ve realized is that our hearts are bigger than our budget," Caldwell writes. "Donations have sharply declined this year, but the need has increased – especially since we have voluntarily taken over the care and adoptions of the animals at the St. Louis City Animal Care & Control center.
"We must be honest and state that we do need quite a bit of money to be able to meet the medical needs of animals in our care," she adds.
Glaser, who pulled a similar move last year around this time by lending her talents to a last-minute performance in St. Louis with all proceeds donated to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, was quick to rise to the occasion.
"I'm back in town visiting my family and I heard that the STL Stray Rescue was recently desperately in need of funds and their 'no kill' shelter was at risk of becoming a 'umm, we might have to kill a couple' shelter," she writes in a post. "I'm obviously paraphrasing, but you get my point. So if you come out this Tuesday night to see a hilarious show in which I will be doing my new hour of material that's leading to my Netflix special, every single cent of your $20 will go to these animals. I hope you can make it. You will have a great time."
Glaser got her start in comedy in St. Louis before going on to host television shows on Comedy Central and MTV in addition to releasing an hour-long special and appearing in the Judd Apatow-directed Trainwreck. Most recently she was a participant in the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis and made an appearance on NBC's A.P. Bio.
Tickets to the show can be purchased here. Watch a clip from Glaser's standup special below: