What in Beverly Hillbillies Hell Was Parked on the St. Louis Streets?

photo courtesy of Art Dwyer
Spotted by longtime KDHX programmer and local bluesman Art Dwyer, the monstrosity pictured above is one of the greatest finds in what has been a long, crazy summer of St. Louis driving-related outrageousness.
The heap was parked on the wrong side of the street outside the Motomart on South Jefferson Avenue at Chippewa Street, but that’s the least of its problems. Despite trying to take on what appears to be half of a house and a very sad Volvo, the trailer axle seems to be collapsed and close to weeping.
But is this the worst crime against driving that we’ve seen in the Lou? Not even close. Remember that guy going backwards on Kingshighway
? Or the cop who fist-bumped the motorcyclist while he was popping a wheelie
? Or the dude who drove with a jack in place of his tire
? Or literally anything that any car with a Joy 99.1 FM sticker
has ever done on the road?
Man, we are terrible. Certifiably terrible, in fact: we just tied for third place
in a study of states with the worst drivers. So the next time you get pulled over, just take it as proof of your street cred. You’re from the Lou and you’re proud… and you can’t drive for shit.
