Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

St. Louis Has Seen a 41 Percent Increase in 90-Degree Days Since 1968

Posted By on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 6:49 AM

click to enlarge MICAH USHER
  • MICAH USHER
It's gotten hot in herrre — and it's not just your imagination.

A new interactive feature by the New York Times lets you compare how many days, on average, cities across the U.S. could expect to see temperatures of 90 degrees or more in the year you were born versus today. And the results for St. Louis confirm it really has gotten hotter.

A St. Louisan born 50 years ago, in 1968, would expect 31 days of 90-degree-plus heat. Today it's risen to 44 days — a 41 percent increase.



And a St. Louisan born 40 years, in 1978, could expect just 36 days of such heat. Today's 44 days are a 22 percent increase.

So next time some old-timer brags about how back in the day they didn't have air-conditioning, yet they were just fine, tell them to quit their yapping. Any old wuss could withstand high temps for 31 days. Forty-four days, we'd argue from our air-conditioned couch, is a much different story.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
  |  
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Midwest's Tallest Inflatable Slide Will Knock Your Socks Off — for Just $5 Read More

  2. Mexican Independence Day Festival Will Bring the Fiesta to Gravois Read More

  3. With Chaifetz Partnership, Lyft Eyes Continued St. Louis Growth Read More

  4. 20 Weird-Ass Roadside Attractions You Must Visit Read More

  5. Lost in the Stars Tackles Weill, and Apartheid-Era South Africa Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation