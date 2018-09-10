Notorious Collinsville Murder Featured in Khloe Kardashian's Twisted Sisters

click to enlarge
Jossie Merrifield had just left the hospital after giving birth to her second son when she was murdered in Collinsville, Illinois, beaten with a rock and left in a watery ravine. But as shocking as the crime was, the next development was even more so: Her own sister, Sandra, was charged in her killing.
The 1999 case is now the subject of a new episode of Twisted Sisters
, premiering tonight on Investigation Discovery. The Khloe Kardashian-produced true crime show focuses on, in its words, "the most shocking crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs" — meaning each crime it features is in some way a sister act.
"When choosing the stories, we couldn’t believe how many untold tales there were to tell," Kardashian previously said of the show
. "As a true-crime fan myself, I am excited to share with viewers a new twist on the term 'sibling rivalry.'"
