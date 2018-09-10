Email
Monday, September 10, 2018

Notorious Collinsville Murder Featured in Khloe Kardashian's Twisted Sisters

Posted By on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 6:54 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/MIKE GASSMANN
Jossie Merrifield had just left the hospital after giving birth to her second son when she was murdered in Collinsville, Illinois, beaten with a rock and left in a watery ravine. But as shocking as the crime was, the next development was even more so: Her own sister, Sandra, was charged in her killing.

The 1999 case is now the subject of a new episode of Twisted Sisters, premiering tonight on Investigation Discovery. The Khloe Kardashian-produced true crime show focuses on, in its words, "the most shocking crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs" — meaning each crime it features is in some way a sister act.

"When choosing the stories, we couldn’t believe how many untold tales there were to tell," Kardashian previously said of the show. "As a true-crime fan myself, I am excited to share with viewers a new twist on the term 'sibling rivalry.'"



The episode, the second to air in the show's first season, premieres tonight, Monday, September 10, at 9 p.m. CST. Check the show's website for more info.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
