Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Hannibal Buress Is Performing a Pop-Up Show in St. Louis This Afternoon

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge ANYA GARRETT / FLICKR
Late last night the Ready Room (4195 Manchester Avenue, 314-833-3929) announced that Hannibal Buress — comedian, producer, activist, television star — is going to be doing a show there at 2 p.m. today with DJ Tony Trimm.

So what is the co-star of The Eric Andre Show going to be doing on the stage? Well, nobody knows, really. Trimm promises that the event is going to “get super weird."

In the Facebook event page, the venue writes,
"This is not a stand up comedy show. I repeat. This is not a stand up comedy show."

^This is what Hannibal told us about the show. We don't know exactly what they're going to be doing. But we figure that's even more reason to come on out for it, no? 
Buress was born in Chicago but attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for a bit, so maybe he’s just in town visiting friends and decided to try something new.



What could it be? Shadow puppets? Poetry reading? Live sex act? There’s only one way to find out.

Tickets are only $10 and are still available, but hop right on it; this is sure to be sold out soon.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
