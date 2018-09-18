Email
Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Largest Fireworks Festival in the Midwest Comes to Wright City This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 6:27 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT
  • SCREENSHOT
Love fireworks, but hate drunkenly blowing all of your fingers off year after year trying to light them? Good news: The largest fireworks festival in all the Midwest is coming to the greater St. Louis region this weekend, and the dedicated professionals on hand will handle all of the explosive work for you.

Pyromania, now in its thirteenth year, will take place this Saturday at Cedar Lake Cellars (11008 Schreckengast Road, Wright City; 314-569-3005 ext. 200). The event features hours of explosions, with more than 3,000 firework mortars and a launch area the size of eight football fields.

In addition to being a spectacular way to watch the sky catch on fire without losing any of your digits, the festival also serves as a competition between some of the top pyrotechnicians in the country, meaning that every individual show — there will be six in total — will be a top-notch affair.



And just in case the prospect of six separate fireworks displays doesn't quite scratch your fire-loving itch, the event will feature two fireball displays as well. Those will result in 200-foot gasoline-fueled fireballs lighting up the night sky — surely enough to finally (if temporarily) quiet that little voice within your mind that relentlessly encourages you to blow shit up.

For tickets and more information, visit the event's official website. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. Cedar Lake Cellars opens at 10 a.m. though, giving you plenty of time to down copious amounts of wine for the occasion.

After all, you've no need to stay sober enough to handle explosives for this one — that's what the pros are for.

Check out a promotional video for the event below:

