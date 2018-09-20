OMFG Terry Crews Is Coming to St. Louis

click to enlarge
The uneducated might only know him only as President Camacho from Idiocracy
or that hunk from the Old Spice commercials, but Terry Crews is the most Renaissance-y of Renaissance man.
Terry Crews does everything. He’s an actor
, an activist
, an artist
, an author
, a football player
, a stellar furniture designer
and a woke-ass hero
. The dude does more things than Dave Grohl
but, like, not in an annoying way.
This inspirational, brave, motivated
man is now set to make a visit to St. Louis and you’d be wise to eat up whatever he is serving. You can catch him at Webster University
on the evening of October 15. The event is free for current students, $20 a ticket for the public and a mere $10 for Gorlok alumni, faculty and staff.
Tickets are available now at this link
. Go soak up some of that Crews magic.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
