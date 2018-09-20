Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 20, 2018

OMFG Terry Crews Is Coming to St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 6:56 AM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE / FLICKR
The uneducated might only know him only as President Camacho from Idiocracy or that hunk from the Old Spice commercials, but Terry Crews is the most Renaissance-y of Renaissance man.

Terry Crews does everything. He’s an actor, an activist, an artist, an author, a football player, a stellar furniture designer and a woke-ass hero. The dude does more things than Dave Grohl but, like, not in an annoying way.

This inspirational, brave, motivated man is now set to make a visit to St. Louis and you’d be wise to eat up whatever he is serving. You can catch him at Webster University on the evening of October 15. The event is free for current students, $20 a ticket for the public and a mere $10 for Gorlok alumni, faculty and staff.



Tickets are available now at this link. Go soak up some of that Crews magic.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Largest Fireworks Festival in the Midwest Comes to Wright City This Weekend Read More

  2. ArchCrate Puts the Best of St. Louis in a Box Read More

  3. Killer Jobs, New St. Charles-Based Podcast, Explores Serial Killers' Day Jobs Read More

  4. Hannibal Buress Is Performing a Pop-Up Show in St. Louis This Afternoon Read More

  5. World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming to St. Louis — With Adult-Only Sessions Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation