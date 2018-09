Dude, You Can Watch The Big Lebowski with John Goodman on Nov. 2

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE

Oh Walter, you angry broken man.

The 27th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival, or SLIFF, is heading to town November 1, and besides all the great films, what really ties this year's schedule together is this: John Goodman will be hanging out for a late-night showing of The Big Lebowski. (Lebowski references never get old, it's a settled fact, like the niceness of marmots or the inevitable result of fighting a stranger in the Alps.)Anyway. Goodman is being honored with a lifetime achievement award on November 2, and attendees will be treated to a veritable festival of Goodman, including a highlight reel of the actor's various roles and a conversation between Goodman and John Carney of KTRS — a session that's guaranteed to include Goodman reflecting on his role as the volcanic 'Nam veteran Walter Sobchak.However, it's worth noting that Walter himself wouldn't attend the event — at least, not unless it turns into a matter of life and death. November 2 is a Friday, and the event's start time of 7:30 p.m. places it firmly after sundown and into the Jewish Sabbath, which Walter pronounces, in traditional Yiddish fashion, as "Shabbos."And if there are two things everyone should know about Walter Sobchak, it's A) He's calmer than you are, and B) He doesn't fucking roll on Shabbos.For more info about the screening, or to get tickets, see SLIFF's website Believe it or not, the screening has already sold out. Apparently the rest of you guys totally fucking roll on Shabbos.