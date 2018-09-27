Email
Thursday, September 27, 2018

Dude, You Can Watch The Big Lebowski with John Goodman on Nov. 2

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Oh Walter, you angry broken man. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • Oh Walter, you angry broken man.

The 27th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival, or SLIFF, is heading to town November 1, and besides all the great films, what really ties this year's schedule together is this: John Goodman will be hanging out for a late-night showing of The Big Lebowski.

(Lebowski references never get old, it's a settled fact, like the niceness of marmots or the inevitable result of fighting a stranger in the Alps.)

Anyway. Goodman is being honored with a lifetime achievement award on November 2, and attendees will be treated to a veritable festival of Goodman, including a highlight reel of the actor's various roles and a conversation between Goodman and John Carney of KTRS — a session that's guaranteed to include Goodman reflecting on his role as the volcanic 'Nam veteran Walter Sobchak.



However, it's worth noting that Walter himself wouldn't attend the event — at least, not unless it turns into a matter of life and death. November 2 is a Friday, and the event's start time of 7:30 p.m. places it firmly after sundown and into the Jewish Sabbath, which Walter pronounces, in traditional Yiddish fashion, as "Shabbos."

And if there are two things everyone should know about Walter Sobchak, it's A) He's calmer than you are, and B) He doesn't fucking roll on Shabbos.


For more info about the screening, or to get tickets, see SLIFF's website.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: Believe it or not, the screening has already sold out. Apparently the rest of you guys totally fucking roll on Shabbos.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
