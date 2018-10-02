Yolo Avenue Brings Profound Truth to South St. Louis

click to enlarge
The south St. Louis street that intersects with Fyler Avenue got renamed from Volo Avenue to Yolo Avenue last Friday, with just a bit of tape providing the magic. Its message was simple but profound: Who among us can dispute that, indeed, you only live once?
Since this artful defacing of government goods, property values have surely gone through the roof on the Northampton street.
As they should. After all, this marks the third time in recent months we’ve seen an inspiring piece of street art in the little stretch of land between Hampton Avenue and South Kingshighway Boulevard.
First came the holy Lemmy Kilmister billboard
that promised that “after you die, you will
meet Lemmy," depicting the Motörhead rocker as a kindly shepherd. God, we hope this is true.
Then there was the Walgreens at Arsenal Street and Kingshighway that offered “2-for-1 BUTT FINGERERS
.” Who could forget that?
And now this: a reminder that, in fact, YOLO
. It’s something we all need to remember from time to time.
But wait, area these three street art messages linked like some sort of Banksy puzzle? You only live once so let Lemmy butt finger you twice? Hmmm. Art is so mysterious.
click to enlarge
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
-
JAIME LEES
-
The other side of the sign still shows "Volo," proving just how uninspiring this entire sign once was before it became Art.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.