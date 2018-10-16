St. Louis Halloween 2018: Your Complete Guide to the Frightening Fun

click to enlarge
THEO WELLING
Revelers enjoy the 2017 Central West End party.
This year, Halloween falls on a Wednesday — and that means there will be plenty of good parties for the two weekends that precede it, as well as on Halloween night itself. It's basically triple the fun!
We've got a complete list of the merriment being planned for this weekend (October 19-21), next weekend (October 26-28) and October 31, as well as some ongoing events to scare your socks off. We'll update this post as new plans are announced, so bookmark it now and come back later.
Did we miss anything good? Let us know in the comments.
THIS WEEKEND
Gumbo Flats Pumpkin Run
The Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts its 17th Annual Gumbo Flats Pumpkin Run, with 5k, 10k and children’s fun-run routes. Sat., Oct. 20, 8-11 a.m., $25-$40, 636-532-3399, www.chesterfieldmochamber.com. Chesterfield Commons, Edison Ave. and Baxter Rd., Chesterfield.
Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade
Project Restore’s fourth annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade helps the nonprofit in its mission to address education, clean water and medical-care issues in developing countries. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with the parade at 12:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Sat., Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20 to enter costume contest; free to watch. 618-781-4193, www.project-restore.org. Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake Dr., Edwardsville.
Spirits of Sappington House
In the dark of night, they return to tell new tales from the beyond! Hear from costumed ghosts in Sappington House’s past during an illuminating museum tour. Experience Father Dickson Cemetery by lantern light. Gather around bonfires and enjoy cider, s’mores and an appearance by the macabre eighteenth-century surgeon Dr. John Murphy, demonstrating authentic colonial medical practices with rusty hacksaws, bloodletting leeches, brews and potions. Fri., Oct. 19 and Sat., Oct. 20, both from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $1-$7, 314-822-8171, Sappington House & Barn Restaurant, 1015 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood.
Zombie Apocalypse
Zombies invade the Budweiser Brew House’s Crown Room on Saturday, October 20. Come for a haunting night, with DJ Jesse Plan and themed entertainment from 8 p.m. to close. All biters and cold bodies can enjoy drink specials from 8 to 11 p.m., plus themed cocktails and shot specials all night. 21-plus. Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., no cover. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-345-9481.
Drinks & Curios: Carnivale
Step into a world of the strange, eclectic, spooky and wonderful as we celebrate the return of Drinks & Curios. Featuring pop-up shops from women creators and performances, the night is a fundraiser for Super Heroines Etc., a St. Louis nonprofit that empowers women to embrace their inner nerd. Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m. to midnight, $15 suggested donation, www.facebook.com. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-621-6900.

MULTI-NIGHT
The Darkness
St. Louis’ longest-running haunted house is celebrating its 25th year. Rated as America’s best haunted house, the Darkness recently had a total renovation to make it longer and more terrifying than ever before, with Zombie Laser Tag, new special effects and a new three-minute Jigsaw Horror Escape Room. Mondays-Thursdays, Sundays, 7:30-10 p.m.; Fridays, Saturdays, 6:45 p.m.-12:15 a.m.; Wed., Oct. 31, 6:45-11:45 p.m. Continues through Oct. 27, $25-$35. The Darkness, 1525 S. Eighth St., St. Louis, 314-631-8000.
Haus of Horrors
Snuggle cats and be spooked at movie night at the cat cafe. Every Friday and Saturday night in October will feature a different public-domain horror film. These movies will be playing during open hours, from 6 to 8 p.m., so you can come and go during the films or purchase a two-hour reservation. Adults only. 10/19 Nosferatu
; 10/20 The Killer Shrews
, The Wasp Woman
; 10/26 Dracula
; 10/27 Night of the Living Dead
. $5 to $15, mauhauscafe.com/horror. Mauhaus, 3101 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-384-2287.
Evil Dead the Musical
What happens if you take Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2 and smash it into the modern musical? You get Evil Dead the Musical
, which grafts an emotional arc and frequent song breaks onto the gory, nightmarish story. Performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (October 11 to 27) at the Tower Grove Abbey (2336 Tennessee Avenue; www.straydogtheatre.org). Tickets are $25 to $45. Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis, 314-865-1995.
The Forgotten
Leverage presents The Forgotten
, an evening of immersive dance theater that has audience members following performers through the mazes, hallways and stairwells of Intersect Arts Center. You may, at times, feel visibly part of the performance. Dress in theme: preferably in something black, dark, creepy or decaying. Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 7 and 9 p.m. $15 to $20. Intersect Arts Center, 3630 Ohio St., St. Louis.
Nightmare in the Corn
Indiana Jones found a piece of the shattered Ten Commandments in the Egyptian desert and was then kidnapped. Your mission is to solve who kidnapped him, with what weapon and where in the sea of corn. You’ll need a stout heart, sturdy shoes, keen powers of deduction, a flashlight and the price of admission. Saturdays and Sundays, 6:30 to 9 p.m. through Nov. 1, $12 for corn maze or escape tent; $20 for both adventures. 314-609-5488, www.nightmareinthecorn. St. Jordan Creek Winery, 2829 US-50, Beaufort.

NEXT WEEKEND
Halloween Movie Night
Welcome to a night of terror — and fun — when Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio, in partnership with Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon Party Warehouse, present Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein
. A costume contest, live music and food round out the fun. Fri., Oct. 26, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., $10, publicmediacommons.org/schedule/. Public Media Commons, 3653 Olive St., St. Louis.
An Iconic Drag Show
The Ready Room in the Grove will be transformed on October 26 into the “spooktacular” setting for an iconic Halloween celebration featuring a celebrity drag show, Halloween costume contest and dance party benefiting Pride St. Louis and ArchCity Defenders. The party will include performances by top local female impersonators and music by DJ Rico Steez, with a costume contest focused on icons. Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30-11:30 p.m., $40 to $70, iconichalloween.eventbrite.com. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-833-3929.
Witches Night Out STL
The popular Witches Night Out STL Halloween event has moved its annual ladies-only 21-plus costume dance party from Eureka to the Family Arena. Admission includes fire jugglers, a DJ dance party, and inclusion in door prizes and costume contests. Arena parking $10. Fri., Oct. 26, 5:30 to 10 p.m., $30, 314-852-3617, www.witchesnightoutstl.com. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles.
Halloween Spectacular
Conjure up some creative crafts, play some ghoulish games and spin some silly stories during the Field House Museum’s not-so-spooky Halloween Spectacular. Don’t forget to dress up as your favorite character for this no-tricks, all-treats event. Sat., Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $5 to $10, 314-421-4689, www.facebook.com/events/261810591125463/. Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis.
The Event That Must Not Be Named
Magic is coming — for all ages. Get out your wands, cloaks and brooms and get ready for a magical time. Come out and enjoy all of your favorite activities: Shop at Magical Alley, magical creatures, the history of magic, magical food, strolling characters, herbology, potion classes, photo ops, a balloon artist, costume contest, themed drinks and so much more. Sat., Oct. 27, 3 to 9 p.m., $34.40. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, 636-896-4200.
Down the Rabbit Hole
Join the St. Louis paranormal group 3 Girls in the Dark for its fourth annual Halloween party, located in Soulard’s haunted 3rd district police station, next to the Anheuser Busch Brewery. Drag show starts at 8 p.m. with St. Louis’ own Maxi Glamour. Party in the jail cells, enter the cash-prize costume contest and check out the “Haunted Art Show” by Dekönstructive Collection. Drink specials every hour, with specialty drinks and shots. 21-plus. Sat., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $10 pre-sale; $15 at the door. 314-771-8230, www.madart.com. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis.
Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon Halloween Party
Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon and Ballpark Village team up again to throw the biggest Halloween party in town. Don’t miss an all-inclusive package from 8 to 11 p.m. with access to three venues, live entertainment by Joe Dirt band and DJ Deception, and the costume contest with a $5,000 prize package. Doors open at 7 p.m. 21-plus. Sat., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $40-$50. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-345-9481.
The Legendary CWE Halloween
St. Louis’ most legendary Halloween street party returns Saturday, Oct. 27. Festivities kick off with fun daytime activities for the whole family. As the sun sets, the party continues with an adults-only bash and costume contest, known for its elaborate, complex and outrageous costumes and featuring $6,000 in cash and prizes. Free. Sat., Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to midnight, www.cwehalloween.com. Central West End, Euclid and Maryland avenues, St. Louis.
Spookapalooza
A Halloween pub crawl on Cherokee Street. Venues include Foam Coffee And Beer, the Whiskey Ring, the Fortune Teller Bar, the B-Side, the Juice, Propaganda STL, Yaquis on Cherokee and the Livery on Cherokee. Lots of music and entertainment. Sat., Oct. 27, noon to 1 a.m., $10-$25, www.facebook.com/events/262121634419470/. Lemp Ave. and Cherokee St., St. Louis.
Downtown Bar Crawl
Party downtown. If you are into dressing to impress for Halloween, enter the Halloween costume contest for a chance to win $500 and bragging rights. More info at www.facebook.com/events/340127470062808
. Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., $12, 312-600-9035. Lucas Park Grille, 1234 Washington Ave., St. Louis.
Halloween Concert
The Town & Country Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Halloween concert in costume. Bring the kids, and enjoy music from movies, theater and even some “spooky” classical works too. Kids who come in costume are welcomed on stage to get a small gift from the orchestra. Free. Sun., Oct. 28, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., www.tcsomo.org/events/halloween-concert-2018/. The Principia, 13201 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, 314-434-2100.
Ross Elementary Fall Festival
A fun-filled event with food, games, crafts, Halloween maze, Halloween dance party, contests (adult and kids), prizes and face painting. Sun., Oct. 28, noon to 4 p.m. Email awbland28@gmail.com for more details. Ross Elementary, 1150 Ross Ave., St. Louis.
Halloween Costume Party Cruise
Break out your Halloween best on the Halloween Costume Party Cruise. Enjoy a live DJ, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, along with Halloween treats. The winner of the costume contest will receive two tickets to the New Year’s Eve cruise. 21-plus. Sat., Oct. 27, 8:30 to 11 p.m., $26, 877-982-1410, www.gatewayarch.com. Gateway Arch Riverboats, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT
Welcome to Twin Peaks
Join the Mahler Ballroom at Club M and travel to Twin Peaks, Washington (population 51,201). Featuring a special reunion show of the band Baby Baby Dance With Me, the celebration will include pop-up performances from the series, cocktails, dining and “a damn fine cup of coffee.” Tickets include entry and one drink ticket. Wed., Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., $20-$25, 314-361-4411, www.facebook.com/events/463951790678413/. Mahler Ballroom, 4915 Washington Blvd., St. Louis.
Witch Please!
GutterGlitter’s fourth annual witch dance is back to celebrate queers and femmes and non-binary/trans babes. Don your sexiest cloak and be ready to celebrate at this non-corporate-sponsored, underground, working-class/poor, queer dance party. DJ Vinca Minor will spin only music by women and queer/femme bois, and the organizers promise “witches in the house, binding Trump and his goons.” Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $5, 314-664-7638, www.facebook.com/events/301329340689652/. Way Out Club, 2525 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis.