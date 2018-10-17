Email
Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Fauxgerty Is Closing CWE Shop, Opening Lafayette Square Showroom

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 6:07 AM

Fauxgerty is known for its cruelty-free and sustainable fabrics. - MABEL SUEN
Fauxgerty (228 N. Euclid Avenue) is closing its flagship shop in the Central West End in just ten days — but the four-year-old fashion brand says it has plans for a bigger and better location in Lafayette Square.

In a press release last night, owner Chrissy Fogerty said the stylish and determinedly sustainable vegan retailer had outgrown its current digs, which it opened three years ago.

"We have outgrown our first retail space in the Central West End and are eager to move to a larger space that will house our inventory, corporate offices and showroom," Fogerty said. "This move is reflective of the growth our brand has experienced over the last three years and the new space allows us to continue to foster our online presence and pop-up shop program, the #FauxPopUpTour.”



The new space, at 1800 Chouteau, is just east of Mississippi. Serving as a corporate headquarters and showroom, it will be open for private appointments "for personal shopping, styling and custom garments" beginning December 1. At this point, it appears there are no plans for regular hours open to the public.

In the mean time, Fauxgerty is promising deep discounts on everything at the Central West End location, from fixtures to its signature cruelty-free faux-leather jackets. The sale begins at noon on Saturday, October 20; the store is slated to close for good on October 27.

click to enlarge Fauxgerty launched as a brand in 2014 in opened its first retail location in 2015. - SARA BANNOURA
  • Fauxgerty launched as a brand in 2014 in opened its first retail location in 2015.

