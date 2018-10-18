Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 18, 2018

Scary Soulard House Just Might Be a Portal to Hell

Posted By on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge Are you scared? You should be. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • Are you scared? You should be.
Some Soulard homeowners have totally gotten into the holiday spirit — with one of the creepiest Halloween-inspired entrances we've ever seen.

The house at the corner of South 13th and Victor streets sits just a few blocks from the Anheuser-Busch brewery ... but feels more like the gates of hell. An evil clown mouth topped with sharp teeth surrounds the doorway, while a leering red tongue coats the steps. (Shudder.)

And it's not just the entry way .... though we don't blame you if you're too riveted to look away for even one moment. There's also a creepy clown sitting on a pedestal just to the house's left.



Now that's how you do Halloween. Nothing over-the-top. No flashing lights, no crap swaying in the trees. Just pure, abject clown terror.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Shakespeare's Gender-Swapped The Tempest is Truly Magical Read More

  2. Mary Engelbreit Is Summoning the Revolution with a Free 'Vote' Download Read More

  3. Fauxgerty Is Closing CWE Shop, Opening Lafayette Square Showroom Read More

  4. St. Louis Halloween 2018: Your Complete Guide to the Frightening Fun Read More

  5. The Zombies of Penzance Is a Funny, Insightful Must-See Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation