St. Louis Is Covered in Poop

click to enlarge photos courtesy of Andrew Patania

Keokuk Street poop signs

Something crappy is happening in St. Louis. Roll down any south-city street and you’re bound to come across one of these pieces of uncommissioned public art. Some cities get a Banksy; we get a dookie.Make that multiple dookies. There’s one at the intersection of Keokuk Street & Iowa Avenue, and then another one just a block away. That’s right: there’s a. We’ve even been told of a recent third spotting of this caca a full three miles away at Devonshire Avenue & Wherry Avenue in the Southampton neighborhood.What gives, St. Louis? We demand an artist statement from the creator of these high-concept designs. Why has he done this? But more importantly: How has thisally awesome artist has gotten away with marking all of these signs without getting caught? Does he have athat he climbs up on to reach his hexagonal canvas? It is some kind ofed statement? Or is a monkey tail sometimes just a monkey tail?Maybe the artist was influenced by the other inspiring pieces in the area. Who could forget when Lemmy from Motörhead appeared as Jesus on a Southwest Avenue billboard? Or when the Walgreens on Kingshighway promised 2-for-1 butt fingerers ? And we will certainly never forget the profundity of witnessing YOLO just outside our window . Namaste.Have you seen more poo in the Lou? We want to know. Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com.