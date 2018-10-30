Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

St. Louis Finally Hits Peak Fall Foliage Next Week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 6:31 AM

click to enlarge Grantwood Village shows its stuff. - FLICKR/THOMAS HAWK
  • FLICKR/THOMAS HAWK
  • Grantwood Village shows its stuff.

Get ready to ooh and ahh at the glories of nature: The leaves in St. Louis are finally turning, and the best times to ogle them begin early next week.

That's according to a super-cool interactive fall foliage map constructed by the Smoky Mountains National Park. It shows that St. Louis has finally hit "partial" foliage status as of this week — and that "near peak" conditions will arrive on November 5.

By November 12, the map says, we should officially be at full-on "peak" status.



click to enlarge November 12: Total peak. - VIA SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK
  • VIA SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK
  • November 12: Total peak.

Alas, it's all downhill from there. By November 19, we're officially "past peak," with fall finally hitting peak status for our neighbors to the south in Arkansas.

As for the science behind this map, it is not to be doubted. Per Vox.com, "The map pulls historical data and seasonal forecast predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and makes a best guess about peak timing."

Which certainly seems better than our best guesstimate .... which largely involves looking outside and trying to suss things out based on what we remember from past years. Hey, what are you going to believe — a fancy interactive map or your own eyes?
Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis-Based Believe Women Apparel Hopes to Make T-Shirts Great Again Read More

  2. Missouri Is One of the Wall Street Journal's '10 Most Intriguing Travel Destinations' Read More

  3. The Ville's Sara-Lou Cafe Is One of 10 'Places in Peril' Across Missouri Read More

  4. Monument to Michael Brown Revealed at St. Louis' Contemporary Art Museum Read More

  5. A St. Louis School Teaches Only Refugees and Immigrants. Day One Tells Its Story Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation