These St. Louis Halloween Costumes Are Very Specific and Very Good

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF AURORA BIHLER
Halloween does not technically fall until tomorrow, but thanks to the huge number of parties last weekend, most people have already revealed their 2018 costumes. There were a lot of spectacular and spooky looks
— and they weren't all standard vampires or superhero costumes or those rubber monster masks that smell like toxic farts.
In fact, a few of you went all in
on city pride and DIY, and we are here for it.
Just look at that toasted ravioli costume up there. Aurora Bihler says she spent three weeks planning it out and crafting its golden-brown perfection, destroying a foam mattress
in the process. She even made a freaking MARINARA CAPE. Please, everyone, clap for that cape.
And who did Bihler run into at a Halloween outing but another
St. Louis icon — the grim reaper of motor vehicle ownership: Expired Temp Tags.
It's a match made in St. Louis heaven.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF AURORA BIHLER
But even the specter of years-old temp tags is less terrifying than the next on-point St. Louis costume, which was created with presumably divine inspiration by local dude Mike Caraffa.
You may recognize Caraffa's costume from that car turning left from the middle lane, or from an SUV taking up three parking spots at Walgreens.
Oh, joy.
click to enlarge
You can almost hear the disbelief from Mike's friends in the background, as if they're groaning the same question all St. Louisans mutter at the sight of the notorious pink sticker
: "Are you fucking serious right now?"
Mike's costume, clever as it is, has a worthy competitor from friend-of-the-RFT
Jered Schneider, an occasional contributor who has won our homophone hearts with a couple's costume that's not just beyond compare, but would absolutely kill
at a Panic! At the Disco concert.
Behold, this year's hottest Halloween topic: Emos at Imo's.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF JERED SCHNEIDER
Jered and his wife Jordan absolutely nail this look, from the hair to the piercings. But we'd argue it's their perfectly sullen expressions that make this costume pipping hot .... just the way Imo's is meant to be enjoyed.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF JERED SCHNEIDER
Lastly, it wouldn't be St. Louis if there wasn't someone who went with a costume so
specific that only fans of a particular pizza restaurant will get the reference.
Call it a deep cut, a B-side, a hidden track. Although, since we love the punk rock pizza parlor Pizza Head
, we call Kiah Storm's rendition of the shop's mascot "perfect."
click to enlarge
Quite a resemblance, no?
click to enlarge
Take some inspiration from these Halloween-winning looks, St. Louis. Next year, we want to see even more creativity. And more foods. In fact, after the impressive local costumes on display this year, if we don't see a human gooey butter cake wandering around CWE in 2019, we're going to be totally disappointed.
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.