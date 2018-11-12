10 Ways to Celebrate the Trolley's Ribbon-Cutting This Thursday

-
This here Loop Trolley is going to be loads of fun (if you're a mean-spirited bastard, that is it to say).
They're finally cutting the ribbon on the Loop trolley this Thursday — although, in classic Loop Trolley fashion, the thing may not start running right away after that. Trolley impresario Joe Edwards told the Post-Dispatch only
that opening for service is "down to a matter of days, not weeks." Yay?
So how are we to celebrate the fact that the long-delayed, 2.2-mile, $51 million route is finally about to open for business, three full years after construction largely wrapped
?
Let's just say we have some ideas ....
10. Drive your car to the Loop and park it in the middle of the tracks the first day the trolley (finally) opens for business. Walk away and watch the hilarity from your perch atop the Moonrise. You may get towed, but you'll definitely make the news! (send tips to: tips@riverfronttimes.com)
9. Dress up like a bandit and rob the train, then escape on a Bird scooter. If Joe can have his old-timey fun with other people's money, why not you?
8. Get the local media to publish panicky posts about the NEW DANGER IN THE LOOP! Are your KIDS going to be run over by the latest KILLER TREND to sweep St. Louis!?!
7. Contact the Silver Sneakers Club at U-City's Centennial Commons and ask if they'll venture outside to speedwalk the trolley course and beat the car to the first stop. Go, seniors, go!
6. Tie a lady up and throw her on the tracks, then have a creepy-looking guy stand next to her twisting his mustache and laughing maniacally. As we revisit the past, it's important to be sticklers for historical accuracy.
5. Get a half-dozen people in those inflatable T-Rex suits to chase it down Delmar while a flashmob of Jeff Goldblum lookalikes chant, "Nature, uh, finds a way."
4. Convince people on both sides of the street to turn their backs on the trolley as it passes. An old-fashioned form of transportation like the trolley will have no choice but to leave town after a good old-fashioned Amish shunning.
3. Celebrate on the Loop! Pick up some jewelry at Phoenix Rising
.... or, no wait, you should welcome the trolley by getting some cigars at HSB Tobaccon
-.. OK, also no. Well you can you at least get a burrito at Chipotle
? A burger at Zippy Burger's
? A sandwich at Snarf's
? A sandwich at McArthur's
? A sandwich at $8 Deli
? Fine, Blueberry Hill it is.
2. Just ride the trolley and see how it goes without being so relentlessly cynical about everything.
1. Seriously, when's the last time you visited the Missouri History Museum??? Just don't forget your exact change
....
