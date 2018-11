Annual Display of Rare Anatomical Texts Brings Weirdos to Wash U

click to enlarge Double - M / Flickr

Will you see stuff like this? You hope, weirdo.

“First and second editions of Andreas Vesalius’ landmark work De humani corporis fabrica , which is credited as being the foundation of modern anatomy."

, which is credited as being the foundation of modern anatomy." "Govard Bidloo’s Ontleding des menschelyken lichaams , known for the harsh sense of realism it brought to illustrating the process of dissection."

, known for the harsh sense of realism it brought to illustrating the process of dissection." "Siegfried Albinus’ massive Tabluae sceleti et musculorum corporis humani, with its illustrations of skeletons and skinned musclemen posing against elaborate backgrounds.”



Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

As if academia didn’t attract enough Grade-A weirdos already, now Washington Universityis inviting in weirdos from outside to come and gawk at their creepy old books.If you’re into those macabre serial killer podcasts or you want to see some real lifestuff, drop into Wash U’s King Center on the 7th floor of the Becker Library next Wednesday. They’re showing off their collection of medical works dating from all the way back to the Renaissance. The event invitation highlights some of the specimens on display including:The event is open to the public and completely free, so lots of local weirdos will be sure to attend. So… uh… see you there?Event details here