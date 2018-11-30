Email
Friday, November 30, 2018

Annual Display of Rare Anatomical Texts Brings Weirdos to Wash U

Posted By on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge Will you see stuff like this? You hope, weirdo. - DOUBLE - M / FLICKR

As if academia didn’t attract enough Grade-A weirdos already, now Washington University (1 Brookings Dr., 314-935-5000) is inviting in weirdos from outside to come and gawk at their creepy old books.

If you’re into those macabre serial killer podcasts or you want to see some real life Dexter stuff, drop into Wash U’s King Center on the 7th floor of the Becker Library next Wednesday. They’re showing off their collection of medical works dating from all the way back to the Renaissance.

The event invitation highlights some of the specimens on display including:



  • “First and second editions of Andreas Vesalius’ landmark work De humani corporis fabrica, which is credited as being the foundation of modern anatomy."
  • "Govard Bidloo’s Ontleding des menschelyken lichaams, known for the harsh sense of realism it brought to illustrating the process of dissection."
  • "Siegfried Albinus’ massive Tabluae sceleti et musculorum corporis humani, with its illustrations of skeletons and skinned musclemen posing against elaborate backgrounds.”

The event is open to the public and completely free, so lots of local weirdos will be sure to attend. So… uh… see you there?

Event details here.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
