Annual Display of Rare Anatomical Texts Brings Weirdos to Wash U

As if academia didn’t attract enough Grade-A weirdos already, now Washington University (1 Brookings Dr., 314-935-5000)
is inviting in weirdos from outside to come and gawk at their creepy old books.
If you’re into those macabre serial killer podcasts or you want to see some real life Dexter
stuff, drop into Wash U’s King Center on the 7th floor of the Becker Library next Wednesday. They’re showing off their collection of medical works dating from all the way back to the Renaissance.
The event invitation
highlights some of the specimens on display including:
- “First and second editions of Andreas Vesalius’ landmark work De humani corporis fabrica, which is credited as being the foundation of modern anatomy."
- "Govard Bidloo’s Ontleding des menschelyken lichaams, known for the harsh sense of realism it brought to illustrating the process of dissection."
- "Siegfried Albinus’ massive Tabluae sceleti et musculorum corporis humani, with its illustrations of skeletons and skinned musclemen posing against elaborate backgrounds.”
The event is open to the public and completely free, so lots of local weirdos will be sure to attend. So… uh… see you there?
