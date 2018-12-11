Eagle Days Is Coming and the Scent of Freedom Is in the Air

click to enlarge
Eagles are the shit. We are very lucky to have bald eagles as our national animal. Not only are they skilled hunters with sharp-ass talons made to slice your guts right open, but bald eagles are also awesome because lady eagles are 25 percent bigger than the males. In your face, eagle bros.
It’s going to be January soon, which means that our beautiful national bird will soon be flying higher for two reasons:
- Democrats will take over the House
- There will be lots of good hunting along the Confluence
This vicious beast uses the rough waters at the meeting of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers as its winter hunting grounds. Bald eagles always hang out near water to grab up unsuspecting fish, and here the water is choppy enough to stay unfrozen all year.
Learn all about these majestic birds and their awesome skills at Eagle Days
, a yearly event hosted by Great Rivers Greenway. If you show up to the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge on January 19 or 20, you can catch a live eagle education program, see a replica of a full-size eagle’s nest and also check out Lewis and Clark re-enactors.
There will be a warming tent to shake off the icy cold and there will be, of course, real life eagles hanging out and hunting right next to you. Bring a camera and your sense of wonder, it’s like a John Denver song
plays every time you see an eagle up there.
Eagles. They're the coolest.
