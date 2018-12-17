Every New Years Eve 2018 Party Happening in St. Louis

JON GITCHOFF

Whether you're looking for New Queer's Eve or a New Year's Eve cruise, a family-friendly party that features a 6 p.m. toast or a rager that lasts all night, December 31, 2018, promises something for everyone.Some of these parties will sell out fast, so make your plans now.The rink opens at noon for ice skating and the party begins at 4 p.m. with children’s characters, performers, giveaways, hot chocolate and an early New Year’s Eve countdown culminating with fireworks at 8 p.m.The tradition continues with the fourth annual Irish New Year’s Toast. 6 p.m. in St. Louis is midnight in Ireland, so celebrate early. Tickets include complimentary Jameson, a Guinness toast with collectible glass, and live Irish music on both floors. Limited general admission and VIP tickets available.The first annual Black & Gold New Year’s Eve Dance Party is happening at Dance Pizazz Ballroom, O’Fallon’s newest dance venue. Live music from Rhythm of the Nite, food catered from Madison’s Cafe, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m. $100 for general; $110 for VIP.Guests enjoy a specialty buffet, a DJ on the casino floor, a countdown to midnight with party favors, photo opportunities with Vegas showgirls and giveaways to Las Vegas every hour.Choose from the late-night party package with premium open bar, DJ, appetizer and sushi bar and midnight toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., or the four-course dinner from 4 p.m. to midnight.Welcome to the ‘70s with an open bar, groovy cocktails, Champagne toast, live bands and special ‘70s-themed dinner buffet.Enjoy cold drinks, good food and music by SUPERJAM. Only $5 at the door. Free valet parking, free Champagne. Music and fun last until 1 a.m.Dress to transgress, with performances by Maxi Glamour, Klaude, Kingdom, James Bøndāge, Phanta Gorea, Sweet Tea Skank and Vinca Minor. DJs Skeletal and Contortion bring the best in Industrial, Goth, EBM and more.Ring in the New Year in style with dinner, dancing and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline. Featuring a three-course dinner, open bar, DJ entertainment and a midnight Champagne toast. 21 and older.Mollys in Soulard NYE PartyEnjoy New Year’s Eve on St. Louis’ largest patio with seven open bars, DJs, dancing, two balloon drops, Champagne toasts, party favors, VIP buffets and VIP reserved tables and cabanas, plus a light show. Sold out ten years and counting, so get your tickets now.Three ticket packages available. Two include a open bar, draft beers, wine and a variety of mixers and soft drinks and a plated dinner. General admission provides access to the party in the ballrooms just after dinner. Contagious will play a mix of pop-rock and the best classic rock hits, while Boyfriend plays ’80s songs & more.Celebrate at a hotel and enjoy brunch the next day. Four plans to choose from and entertainment all night until 1 a.m.The Ritz-Carlton will celebrate the arrival of 2019 with a five-course meal (vegetarian selections available upon request) and Champagne toast.Celebrate the new year Prohibition-style. Enjoy a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres, DJ and a midnight toast.Alton’s Best Western Premier presents the band Flatliner, an open bar, appetizer buffet, party favors and Champagne toast at midnight.Dress as your favorite ‘20s icon for a party with a premium open bar, the Jesse Gannon Experience and DJs Gary Mac and Marc Buxton. Champagne toast at midnight plus a midnight surprise.Featuring live music in two separate rooms by All Mixed Up Band & Allegro DJ, six-hour full open premium bar, passed appetizers, four-course dinner, gourmet dessert stations, food truck midnight snack, Trotter photo booth and more. Hotel accommodations available.Four-course dinner, the hottest burlesque show in town, an open premium bar, confetti cannon launch with Champagne toast at midnight.Van Ella Productions presents a masquerade ball featuring circus, variety and burlesque performers from around the country and the sounds of the Spectaculaire Orchestra, plus a DJ playing top-40 hits. Wandering characters, sideshow performers, a fortune teller, Champagne toast, balloon drop, and midnight buffet. Masks are encouraged.Ring in 2019 high above the streets of St. Louis from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a premium open bar, buffet from 9 to 11 p.m., fireworks, Champagne toast, roaming performers, DJ Chris Brown and late-night snacks after midnight. All-inclusive $150 tickets can be purchased through PayPal at 360-stl.com/events. (After purchase, if you are planning to come as a group but are purchasing tickets individually, please contact Amber at abrda@360-stl.com or call at 314-641-8842 to sit together.)All-inclusive celebration with live music, gourmet buffet dinner, open bar, a Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Live music from the Number One Party Band. 21 or older.Cedar Lake Cellars winery will host a New Year’s brunch including an omelet station, lobster mac-and-cheese, meat and seafood selection, breakfast casseroles, flavored sausages, fruits, salads, desserts, and pastries. Drinks include Cedar Lake Cellars sparkling wine, a mimosa or sangria. Reservations required.To see an updating list of New Year's Eve parties in town, click