Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Rave Jesus Has Landed in St. Louis’ Dutchtown Neighborhood

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF AMANDA MUELLER
  • photo courtesy of Amanda Mueller

He is risen, but sometimes he is also raving. Check out this superfly nativity scene that looks like it was a holiday prop on Tron.

Spotted in Dutchtown at Meramec Street and Hydraulic Avenue, this display is actually bright enough to be seen from heaven, which might be the entire point, anyway.

What do you think has happened there when nobody was looking? Maybe Rave Jesus wept, for the Molly kicked in, and it was good.



Or maybe Peter was at the decks, playing that Detroit Techno that Jesus loved so well. Three times Jesus asked him to drop the beat, and three times Peter denied him.

Anyway, if you need a new spot to speak to God, oh come all ye faithful to Dutchtown, where the Lord is lit AF. Our thanks to whoever made this beautiful creation. It really got us in the spirit.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF AMANDA MUELLER
  • photo courtesy of Amanda Mueller



