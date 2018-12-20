Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 20, 2018

The Moolah is Hosting a Free Muppets Movie Marathon on Christmas Day

Posted By on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge IGYPSYWOMAN / FLICKR

If you’re not obligated to hang out with family on Christmas, why not actually enjoy your day? Most places in town will be closed, but the Moolah Theatre & Lounge (3821 Lindell Boulevard; www.stlouiscinemas.com/moolah) will be open and doing a great service to all of humankind by hosting a marathon of Muppet movies for free.

The Facebook event page says they’ll be showcasing not only A Muppet Christmas Carol, but also two Muppet Christmas specials from 1977 and 1987, as well as other Muppet movies to be determined. (They’re asking that you request your favorite at the page.)

The party starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., so even if you do have family commitments earlier in the day you can still escape your MAGA uncle and run away to the Moolah to find love and comfort with your real family: Kermit, Fozzie and the gang.



Full details are available here.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week, December 21 to 26 Read More

  2. Every New Years Eve 2018 Party Happening in St. Louis Read More

  3. Rave Jesus Has Landed in St. Louis’ Dutchtown Neighborhood Read More

  4. 'Beer with a Woman Scientist' Event at Schlafly Brings Good Things Together Read More

  5. Stray Dog Theatre's Most Fabulous Story Is the Perfect Christmas Gift Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation