The Moolah is Hosting a Free Muppets Movie Marathon on Christmas Day
By Jaime Lees
If you’re not obligated to hang out with family on Christmas, why not actually enjoy your day? Most places in town will be closed, but the Moolah Theatre & Lounge (3821 Lindell Boulevard; www.stlouiscinemas.com/moolah)
will be open and doing a great service to all of humankind by hosting a marathon of Muppet movies for free
The Facebook event page
says they’ll be showcasing not only A Muppet Christmas Carol
, but also two Muppet Christmas specials from 1977 and 1987, as well as other Muppet movies to be determined. (They’re asking that you request your favorite at the page
The party starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., so even if you do have family commitments earlier in the day you can still escape your MAGA uncle and run away to the Moolah to find love and comfort with your real family: Kermit, Fozzie and the gang.
Full details are available here
