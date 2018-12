The Moolah is Hosting a Free Muppets Movie Marathon on Christmas Day

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

If you’re not obligated to hang out with family on Christmas, why not actually enjoy your day? Most places in town will be closed, but the Moolah Theatre & Loungewill be open and doing a great service to all of humankind by hosting a marathon of Muppet moviesThe Facebook event page says they’ll be showcasing not only, but also two Muppet Christmas specials from 1977 and 1987, as well as other Muppet movies to be determined. (They’re asking that you request your favorite at the page .)The party starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., so even if you do have family commitments earlier in the day you can still escape your MAGA uncle and run away to the Moolah to find love and comfort with your real family: Kermit, Fozzie and the gang.Full details are available here