Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Huge LEGO Convention Is Coming to St. Louis This July

Posted By on Wed, May 8, 2019 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge The LEGOs are coming! - COURTESY OF BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN CONVENTION
  • COURTESY OF BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN CONVENTION
  • The LEGOs are coming!
The "ultimate LEGO fan experience" is coming to St. Louis this summer.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention announced this morning it will set up shop at the Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park (550 Weidman Road, Ballwin) this coming July 13 and 14. For $15/ticket ($18 at the door), attendees can marvel at a gallery of life-sized LEGO builds and do some building of their own in a "building zone" with tens of thousands of bricks. Oh, and there's also a Star Wars Zone, which alone boasts thousands of Stars Wars themed LEGOs.

In attendance will be Rocco Buttliere, a Chicago-based LEGO artist, along with 50 of his works, which include LEGO versions of Westminster Palace and the Burj Khalifa. He'll be joined by Jonathan Lopes, a San Diego-based LEGO artist, whose work includes an eight-foot-tall model of the Woolworth Building.



Lopes have 30 large-scale creations with him, and will also be on hand to talk to attendees about how they, too, can end up with a title like "LEGO artist." Dream big, kiddos!

Organizers say the event — which is coming to St. Louis for the first time — typically sells out. You can get your tickets online now. Kids under two are free; everyone else pays full price.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

