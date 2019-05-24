Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 24, 2019

The 4th Best Road Trip in the U.S. Begins in St. Louis, Study Says

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 8:49 AM

click to enlarge Following the Missouri River from St. Louis to North Dakota provides much to see. - FLICKR/JENNI
  • FLICKR/JENNI
  • Following the Missouri River from St. Louis to North Dakota provides much to see.

This weekend marks National Road Trip Day — and a new study suggests you're in the right place to start celebrating it.


Vehicular analytics firm Geotab ranked the 50 best road trips in the U.S. in a new study out this week. Using, yes, analytics, it determined that the roadtrip that follows the Missouri River from St. Louis to North Dakota is the fourth best in the nation — and No. 1 for history buffs, thanks to its association with Lewis and Clark.

The seven-day trip takes you from St. Louis to Kansas City into Nebraska and the Dakotas. Per Geotab, "Closely following the course of America’s longest river, this trip takes you through cities full of museums and historical sites. Starting at the towering Gateway Arch in St. Louis, there’s a chance to get a feel for the music scene in Kansas City and Omaha, before discovering North Dakota’s cultural history in towns such as Washburn and Stanton, and finishing in Williston." Who knew?



screen_shot_2019-05-23_at_4.56.05_pm.png

And if that sounds a bit less exciting than, say, the Grand Canyon or the Everglades, Geotab's rankings are totally based on science:
Geotab identified 50 popular road trips and used TripAdvisor data to rate each itinerary in terms of attractions, accommodation and places to eat. It also analyzed official traffic data to rate each route based on how busy the roads typically are and conducted a survey to rate how long the trips take to drive.
The top ten trips are as follows (all scores out of 100):

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-05-23_at_4.55.02_pm.png

As for Route 66, the far more ubiquitous path out of town heading west, it didn't do so hot in Geotab's system: The trip ranked 44th.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 24 to 29 Read More

  2. Blues-Bruins Series Could Spell the End for The Office's Jim and Pam Read More

  3. Pride St. Louis' 2019 Parade Grand Marshal Is Something New: a Community Read More

  4. St. Louis Family Video Locations Plan to Use CBD to Trick You Into Renting Movies Read More

  5. Mr. Wiggy and Pepper LaPew Are the Friendly Pigs of Benton Park West Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation