Ballpark Village Is Hosting 'We Want the Cup' Watch Parties Beginning Tonight

EMMANUEL JENKINS
Blues games at Ballpark Village are gonna be huge.
Your St. Louis Blues officially start the Stanley Cup Final series at 7 p.m. tonight in Boston. And if you want to watch on a on a really big screen, Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, 314-345-9481
) has you covered — for free.
Ballpark Village expands its We Want the Cup watch party series to the parking lot, where a fifteen-foot LED screen will be set up beginning two hours before the puck drop. Games, food and drinks will be available to keep you hyped up and rocking until game time (and, of course, during all that hot NHL action).
Inside Ballpark Village are dozens of HDTV options, as well as a massive 40-foot LED for larger-than-life size viewing of home-town hero Pat Maroon and all your other favorites players. (The superstitious will still be huddled in the basement, avoiding any coverage to appease a different mighty cup
.)
The watch parties will take place prior to all the games in the series, and admission is free. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and then the series shifts to St. Louis for games 3 and 4, on Saturday and Monday, June 1 and 3.
