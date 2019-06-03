Email
Monday, June 3, 2019

The Best Blues Watch Parties in St. Louis This Week

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge Blues fans everywhere are wearing the official outfit of summer. - HARLAN MCCARTHY
  • HARLAN MCCARTHY
  • Blues fans everywhere are wearing the official outfit of summer.

After 50 years of being relegated to the second page of the sports page, the Blues finally have St. Louis riveted. We want the Stanley Cup, and we want it now. And more importantly, we want to watch the games with as large a crowd as possible.

You definitely have a few options to do just that. First, the bad news: The away game watch parties at the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Ave., 314-241-1888) are already sold out for games 5 and game 6. That said, if game seven is required to settle this thing, tickets will soon be available, so keep an eye on that link.

The good news is that the free watch party for game 4 on Monday, June 3, at Market Street between Tucker and 14th streets remains an option. The street party opens at 3 p.m. with food & beverage options and official Stanley Cup merchandise on sale, as well as the all-important Blues merch from STL Authentics. Gary Clark, Jr. will play live before the game, and the game itself will be broadcast on giant television screens beginning at 7 p.m. Consider public transit, because parking is going to be difficult to find, if not impossible.



If you live in the far county and want to avoid traffic, the Chesterfield Amphitheater (631 Veterans Dr., Chesterfield; 636-537-4770, ext. 3) will show game 4 live on the big screen at 6 p.m. Monday, June 3. There will be food trucks, beer and hockey giveaways, and admission is free.

The Landmark Tivoli Theatre (6350 Delmar Blvd., 314-727-7271) will show games 4, 5 and 6 on the screen in the main downstairs auditorium. Admission is free, and the doors open at 5 p.m.

This being St. Louis, the bars are always an option. Yeah, everyone's got drink specials, but three that caught our eye are on at the following locations:

The Pat Connolly Tavern (6400 Oakland Ave., 314-647-7287) will have games 4 and 5 on in the 1942 room, with $12 buckets.

Duke's (2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686) opens at 6 p.m. for games 4 and 5, with HDTVs and audio feeds of the games, and a free shuttle bus to the games if you're fortunate enough to have tickets.

Finally, Alpha Brewing Co (4310 Fyler Ave., 314-621-2337) will show game 4. If you join Alpha's regular drinker club you get half off draughts.

