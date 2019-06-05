Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

St. Louisan Justin Phillip Reed Wins Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge Poet and essayist Justin Phillip Reed. - NICHOLAS A. NICHOLS
  • NICHOLAS A. NICHOLS
  • Poet and essayist Justin Phillip Reed.

Justin Phillip Reed, a native of South Carolina and current resident of St. Louis, won the award for Gay Poetry for his poetry collection Indecency (Coffeehouse Press) at the 31st annual Lambda Literary Awards earlier this week. Reed won the 2018 National Book Award in Poetry for the same collection.

In a review, Luiza Flynn-Goodlett of the literary magazine The Adroit Journal praised Indecency for offering "a sharp, uncompromising rebuttal to a society that would like to reduce the speaker to their race, sexuality, and gender performance."

She writes, "Reed illustrates how our society reduces black people to their bodies and then demeans and discards those bodies in poems like 'Pushing up onto its elbows, the fable lifts itself into fact,' where 'The soil is thick with hidden Black girls, the myth that only quiet Black girls are worthwhile Black girls.'"



Reed’s work has appeared in the African American Review, Best American Essays and The Kenyon Review, among many others. Reed and 24 other winners as well as three special honors received awards for their works in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and other categories.

In addition to Indecency, Reed has also published a collection of poetry titled A History of Flamboyance (YesYes Books) in 2016 and organizes the St. Louis community-based poetry workshop Most Folks at Work.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best Blues Watch Parties in St. Louis This Week Read More

  2. Abstract Art by Black Artists to Be Focus of Saint Louis Art Museum Show Read More

  3. OTSL's The Marriage of Figaro Is a Compelling Take on the Classic Read More

  4. Rigoletto Is Dark, Compelling and Magnificently Sung Read More

  5. Be More Chill Is a Funny, Perceptive Sci-Fi Take on the Horrors of High School Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation