Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 7, 2019

Seaman on St. Charles Is Coming on T-Shirts All Over Town

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 8:05 AM

click to enlarge From left, Seaman on St. Charles partners Jennifer McClure, Kelcey Byers and Lindsay Sutton. - COURTESY OF SEAMAN ON ST. CHARLES
  • COURTESY OF SEAMAN ON ST. CHARLES
  • From left, Seaman on St. Charles partners Jennifer McClure, Kelcey Byers and Lindsay Sutton.

Inspiration for Jennifer McClure's new company came from an unlikely place: an RFT blog post.

Written by the paper's digital editor, Jaime Lees, the April 2 piece explored the ubiquity of Lewis and Clark's canine co-pilot in St. Charles, with statutes all around town in celebration of the city's sestercentennial.

"There is so much Seaman all over St. Charles," Lees wrote, using the proper name of the handsome Newfoundland in the headline, followed by a full load of double entendres throughout the post.



McClure was in stitches. "I hadn't gone running yet, hadn't had any coffee, but I literally doubled over with tears streaming down my face," she recalls. "It was just my kind of humor."

Now, many people laugh at a pun-filled dirty blog post (even if, shall we say, not all readers were amused). Very few of them decide to turn their laughter into an actual company.

But for McClure, a New Town St. Charles resident who works in marketing and communications, the Seaman-rich post provided unique inspiration.

"I couldn't stop thinking of Seaman jokes all day," she says. "When you have an opportunity like this, you have to rise to the occasion."

McClure enlisted a graphic designer friend, Kelcey Byers, to draw up plans for some Seaman-themed merchandise. But while she loved the results, she started getting cold feet. "I thought, 'What am I doing? I don't have time for this.'" She tried to push the idea off on her friend Lindsay Sutton, "the funniest writer I know." Instead, Sutton suggested they run with it together — and from there, Seaman on St. Charles was born.

The three women are now selling shirts, shot glasses and beer can koozies. "Come Together," one shirt readers. "Sorry I'm late," says another. "You're lucky I came at all." And, of course, Seaman's cheerful face features prominently.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SEAMAN ON ST. CHARLES
  • COURTESY OF SEAMAN ON ST. CHARLES

The trio unveiled their handiwork at their first event Wednesday night at the Beale Street Market on the Streets of St. Charles, to a positive response (although, McClure notes, the weather meant they had to pull out early).

They're now gearing up for "Seaman Saturday" at Domain Street Wine Bar (3253 Rue Royale, St. Charles; 636-724-1994) this weekend. Anyone wearing their shirts can enjoy two drinks for the price of one on certain specials, as well as special drink offerings McClure will describe only as "Seaman shots" and "a special Seaman drink." To learn more, you've got to be there in person. Future events are already in the works.

McClure knows that some people might find the company's products tasteless, but she feels reasonably confident that the response will continue to be positive. In recent days, she says, businesses have even begun to contact them. "Folks in St. Charles really have a soft spot for Seaman," she says.

See the company's Facebook page for more information.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louisan Justin Phillip Reed Wins Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry Read More

  2. Abstract Art by Black Artists to Be Focus of Saint Louis Art Museum Show Read More

  3. The Best Blues Watch Parties in St. Louis This Week Read More

  4. Be More Chill Is a Funny, Perceptive Sci-Fi Take on the Horrors of High School Read More

  5. OTSL's The Marriage of Figaro Is a Compelling Take on the Classic Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation