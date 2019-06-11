Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

The Real Story Behind That Ozzy Osbourne Blues Jersey Mugshot

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 9:04 AM

You never know when a night out will go from wild to legendary. But in Ozzy Osbourne’s case, one crazy night in 1984 became infamous. Osbourne was in the middle of the years-long Bark at the Moon tour in May 1984 when a night of drinking in Memphis, Tennessee, led to one of the greatest mugshots of all time.

The Smoking Gun says Osbourne was arrested for being “staggering drunk” on Beale Street. Uh, what? Everyone on Beale Street is staggering drunk. They don’t even let cars drive down Beale Street because its entire population is always staggering drunk.

So our boy Osbourne must’ve really been on one to stand out from the masses. Maybe the cops were picking on him. Or maybe they were just keeping an eye on him. Osbourne had already bitten the head off a bat and taken a leak on the Alamo. Only the Lord knows what his plans were for Beale Street.



And it’s not like his bright Blues jersey would’ve helped him blend in with the crowd down in Memphis. He’d played at the St. Louis Arena just a few months before, on February 9, 1984. Presumably he picked up the hot merch from his new favorite team while he was at the Checkerdome.

It proved a felicitous wardrobe choice three months later. That night, in Memphis, according to Ultimate Classic Rock, Osbourne “was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication” and was held for five hours until he sobered up. Then he was released without a court date.

Memphis is nicer to their misbehaving rock stars than St. Louis. When douche lord Axl Rose came to St. Louis and acted a fool, we slapped a warrant on his ass, made him face a judge and forced him to give local charities $50,000. Down South, they just let icons go with a warning.

But Ozzy’s big night out in a Blues jersey remains at the forefront of St. Louis minds as we close in on victory. We've seen it around town lately on t-shirts, and everybody seems to get a good laugh out of it.

Here’s a photo of a t-shirt that was being sold at a bar on Washington Avenue during Game 6 on Sunday:

click to enlarge img_5980.jpg

And here’s a tweet featuring a local man wearing his own version:


Even Osbourne has gotten in on the action, posting his mugshot on Twitter and Facebook on Sunday night with the caption “Let’s Go Blues!”

It’s nice to know that Ozzy is on our side, as we’ve always been on his. And with the blessing of the Prince of Darkness, we are officially ready to win the Stanley Cup.

So when it all goes down tomorrow night, #PlayGloria if you must. And then play Sabbath.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. OTSL's The Coronation of Poppea Is a Terrific Take on a Classic Read More

  2. Seaman on St. Charles Is Coming on T-Shirts All Over Town Read More

  3. With #PlayGloria, St. Louis Stole My Karaoke Song Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis this Week, June 6 to 11 Read More

  5. St. Louisan Justin Phillip Reed Wins Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation