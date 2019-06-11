The Real Story Behind That Ozzy Osbourne Blues Jersey Mugshot
on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 9:04 AM
You never know when a night out will go from wild to legendary. But in Ozzy Osbourne’s case, one crazy night in 1984 became infamous. Osbourne was in the middle of the years-long Bark at the Moon tour in May 1984 when a night of drinking in Memphis, Tennessee, led to one of the greatest mugshots of all time.
The Smoking Gun says Osbourne was arrested for being “staggering drunk” on Beale Street. Uh, what? Everyone on Beale Street is staggering drunk. They don’t even let cars drive down Beale Street because its entire population is always staggering drunk.
So our boy Osbourne must’ve really been on one to stand out from the masses. Maybe the cops were picking on him. Or maybe they were just keeping an eye on him. Osbourne had already bitten the head off a bat and taken a leak on the Alamo. Only the Lord knows what his plans were for Beale Street.
And it’s not like his bright Blues jersey would’ve helped him blend in with the crowd down in Memphis. He’d played at the St. Louis Arena just a few months before, on February 9, 1984. Presumably he picked up the hot merch from his new favorite team while he was at the Checkerdome.
It proved a felicitous wardrobe choice three months later. That night, in Memphis, according to Ultimate Classic Rock, Osbourne “was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication” and was held for five hours until he sobered up. Then he was released without a court date.
Memphis is nicer to their misbehaving rock stars than St. Louis. When douche lord Axl Rose came to St. Louis and acted a fool, we slapped a warrant on his ass, made him face a judge and forced him to give local charities $50,000. Down South, they just let icons go with a warning.
But Ozzy’s big night out in a Blues jersey remains at the forefront of St. Louis minds as we close in on victory. We've seen it around town lately on t-shirts, and everybody seems to get a good laugh out of it.
Here’s a photo of a t-shirt that was being sold at a bar on Washington Avenue during Game 6 on Sunday:
