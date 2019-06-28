St. Louis Fireworks: A Complete Guide to Fourth of July Fun in 2019

click to enlarge
FLICKR/TYLER NEU
If you want to see fireworks in St. Louis in 2019, we've got all the locations and times.
This year, July 4 falls on a Thursday, and that means Fair St. Louis is offering no less than four nights of fireworks. But the Arch grounds aren't the only show in town. You can catch fireworks in the St. Louis area every night from July 3 to July 6, with parties from Alton, Illinois, to Wentzville.
Here are this year's highlights.
Fair St. Louis
Fair St. Louis returns to the Arch grounds for four days of food, live entertainment, balloon glows, an air show and performances by Jake’s Leg, Brett Young, Keith Sweat and the Flaming Lips. Fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m. nightly. July 3-6, free admission, www.fairstlouis.org. Gateway Arch, 200 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 877-982-1410.
J.B. Blast
Enjoy music by “the South Side Johnny Band” under the stars at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater and a brilliant fireworks display. This year, the Blast will feature a concert from 7 to 9 p.m., with fireworks to follow. Admission and parking are free, and concessions are available for purchase. Blankets, picnic baskets and coolers are welcome. Wed., July 3, 7-10 p.m. Call 314-615-4386 for more information. Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 345 North Road, St. Louis.
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Wed., July 3. Free. www.visitalton.com/events. Alton Riverfront Amphitheater, 1 Henry St, Alton.
Red, White and Brew at Old Bakery Beer
For only $5 you will be guaranteed a seat to view Alton’s fireworks, enjoy live music from Big George Jr. and the NGK Band, and have access to Old Bakery Beer and BBQ, featuring meat from Hansen Meat Co. - Alton and vegetarian options! Spend your night dancing, playing yard games and enjoying the concessions, and top it off with an amazing view of the Alton fireworks display. Wed., July 3, 6-10 p.m., $5, kids younger than 5 are free. www.visitalton.com/events. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton.
O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest
From 4-10 p.m. on July 2, 4-11 p.m. on July 3 and noon to 10 p.m. on July 4, celebrate America’s birthday with a carnival and midway, bubble soccer and live music. Performers include Walker Hayes, Gabby Guthrie and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Parade at 9:30 a.m. on July 4; fireworks on July 3 and July 4 following the concerts. Free. www.heritageandfreedomfest.com. July 2-4, Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 900 TR Hughes Blvd., Saint Charles.
America’s Birthday 5K
Red, white and boom! Bust out your patriotic garb and celebrate America’s favorite summer holiday at the 2nd Annual America’s Birthday 5K. July 4, 6:30 a.m.-noon, $30-$45, 855-786-5945 ext. 716, www.fleetfeetstlouis.com/AB5K
. Soldiers Memorial Plaza, 14th and Chestnut streets, St. Louis.
Chesterfield’s 4th of July Celebration
Party on the Fourth at one of the biggest and best fireworks shows in the metropolitan area, presented by the City of Chesterfield. The main stage will feature live music. The main viewing area will be at the Chesterfield Mall. The fireworks begin promptly at 9:30 p.m. Thu., July 4, 6:30-11 p.m. Free. www.chesterfieldmochamber.com. Chesterfield Mall, Clarkson Road & Chesterfield Parkway S., Chesterfield, 636-532-0777.
Ellisville Independence Day Festivities
Park opens at 6 p.m. July 4 for food and drink sales. There will be a bounce house, giant slide and obstacle course for the kids and live music from Griffin & the Gargoyles. Independence Day Ceremony starts at 8 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.ellisville.mo.us/247/Independence-Day-Festivities
. Bluebird Park, 225 Kiefer Creek Road, Ballwin, 636-227-7508.
Eureka Independence Day Celebration
The City of Eureka is proud to be sponsoring an old fashioned July 4th Celebration dedicated to military veterans throughout our community complete with one memorable fireworks display! Concessions will be available for a nominal cost. Thu., July 4, 7-10 p.m., free admission, www.eureka.mo.us
. Lions Park, 400 Bald Hill Road, Eureka.
Fourth of July Bash
The Kinloch Fire Protection District’s firefighters bring you a Fourth of July Bash, with activities for all ages, including free BBQ grilled up by Kinloch Fire’s pitmaster/firefighter Jayson Schroer. The evening will be topped off by a fireworks show brought by the city of Kinloch. Thu., July 4, 5-9:30 p.m., Free. www.kinloch-fire.org/2019/05/27/new-website
. Kinloch Park, 5541 Mable Avenue, Kinloch.
Godfrey Family Fun Fest
The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department hosts the 4th of July Family Fun Fest at Robert E. Glazebrook Park. Festivities include vendors, inflatables, games and activities, a zip line, cow train, games, concessions, arts and crafts and a fire truck. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Free. Thu., July 4, 5-9:30 p.m., www.visitalton.com/events
. Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane off Route 67, Godfrey, 618-466-1483.
Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival
Enjoy the annual Community Freedom Festival and Fireworks in Kirkwood Park on July 4. Musical entertainment starts at 7 p.m., and the fireworks go off at dusk. Food trucks will offer refreshments for purchase. Bring a blanket or chairs. Free. Thu., July 4, 7-10 p.m. www.kirkwoodmo.org
. Kirkwood Park, Geyer and Adams, Kirkwood.
Manchester Fourth of July Celebration
Celebrate the fourth of July with music by Butch Wax and the Hollywoods followed by fireworks! Bring your chairs and blankets. Some food and beverages sold at the park. Free. Thu., July 4, 6-10 p.m. www.manchestermo.gov
. Paul Schroeder Park, Old Meramec Station between Manchester and Big Bend roads, Ballwin, 636-391-6326.
Webster Groves Community Days
From July 3-6, Webster Groves hosts an old-fashioned community celebration, with a pet parade, live entertainment, carnival rides and games and BBQ. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on both July 4 and July 6. Free. www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days
. Hixson Middle School, 630 South Elm Ave., Webster Groves, 314-963-6450.
Wentzville Liberty Fest
The annual Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4 at Hold High School and travels east on Pearce Boulevard, ending at Luektenhaus Boulevard. Everyone is invited to participate by making or designing a float (this year’s theme: All Star Salute to the USA). After the parade, head over to Progress Park for free activities, including swimming, inflatables, face painting and live music. Fireworks start at 9:05 p.m. Free. Thu., July 4, www.wentzvillemo.org
. Progress Park, 968 Meyer Road, Wentzville.