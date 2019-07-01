Your Space Boyfriend Is Coming to Town

He’s been the long-time voice of your stoned couch lock sessions, but now Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is coming to St. Louis to tickle you right in the cosmos.
The narrator of all that is logical and cosmic will be making an appearance at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600) on October 17, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. where he’ll talk that beautiful starman talk while highlighting his new book, Letters from an Astrophysicist.
The book will hit stores roughly a week before his St. Louis appearance, so you’ll have plenty of time to read it first so you can focus at the show on his soothing voice and hypnotic eyes.
Did you know that Dr. NdGT was born in the exact same week that NASA was founded? Wild. Some things are just meant to be.