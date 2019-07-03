Missouri Botanical Garden Gets Lit with Garden Party Lights

click to enlarge
Garden Party Lights has it going on.
While Illinois is preparing to light up with the passage of recreational marijuana in a few months, the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100)
is holding a party of its own as #NatureGetsLit at Garden Party Lights.
“It’s a great place to take your friends and family and spend the night for a summer evening in the garden and really soak up the atmosphere,” says Catherine Martin, public information officer for the garden.
Opening to members as a preview at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and to the public at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, the light show includes a biergarten and food at the Cohen Cantina, with musical performances at the Cohen Amphitheatre from bands such as Dizzy Atmosphere, Mad Keys and the Gaslight Squares starting Fridays and Saturdays.
The event features a slightly different layout and theme from the winter Garden Glow. The lights and laser show are unique to the event, Martin says.
Floral and nature patterns will be projected on the Tower Grove House, a laser show provided by AVI Systems and Theatrical Concepts will feature St. Louis imagery and floral themes at the Cohen Amphitheatre, and light projections will be visible along mile-long path in the garden.
Tickets cost $3 to $20, and unlike the winter-themed Garden Glow, tickets are not sold for specific time slots. Visitors can also get four tickets and four drinks for $70 with the garden’s party pack special.
Garden Party Lights is open Thursday through Sunday through October 19. The event will be closed on August 31 to September 2 for the Japanese Festival, and October 4 to 6 for the Best of Missouri Market. For more information, visit the website at Garden Party Lights
