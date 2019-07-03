Stunning NASA Image Shows St. Louis From Space

click to enlarge
St. Louis is beautiful from every angle, even from 256 miles away up in space.
Check out the gorgeous photo above, which depicts St. Louis and the surrounding area. Posted by NASA last week, the photo was taken from the International Space Station on June 25, 2019, and it shows our magnificent city as the aliens must see us.
And it doesn't just just St. Louis in all of her glory. It's also a great view of all the flooding that’s been occurring in the River City.
In this rotated and cropped version below, you can see just how much flooding in the area is still an issue.
You're pretty, St. Louis.
The river crested on June 8, but the photo, taken June 25, shows just how much water is still hanging out weeks later along the riverfront
and up north near the confluence, where huge expanses of land are still just entirely flooded.
For a better view of our pretty little city, check out the NASA website
, where you can zoom in and see the photo with a huge amount of detail. Many thanks to our friends in space for supplying this unbeatable view.
