Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Stunning NASA Image Shows St. Louis From Space

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 6:47 AM

click to enlarge Isn't she lovely? - NASA
  • NASA
  • Isn't she lovely?

St. Louis is beautiful from every angle, even from 256 miles away up in space.

Check out the gorgeous photo above, which depicts St. Louis and the surrounding area. Posted by NASA last week, the photo was taken from the International Space Station on June 25, 2019, and it shows our magnificent city as the aliens must see us.

And it doesn't just just St. Louis in all of her glory. It's also a great view of all the flooding that’s been occurring in the River City.



RELATED: The Flooding in St. Louis at the Arch Is Insane as the Mississippi River Crests [PHOTOS]

In this rotated and cropped version below, you can see just how much flooding in the area is still an issue.

click to enlarge You're pretty, St. Louis. - NASA
  • NASA
  • You're pretty, St. Louis.

The river crested on June 8, but the photo, taken June 25, shows just how much water is still hanging out weeks later along the riverfront and up north near the confluence, where huge expanses of land are still just entirely flooded.

For a better view of our pretty little city, check out the NASA website, where you can zoom in and see the photo with a huge amount of detail. Many thanks to our friends in space for supplying this unbeatable view.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Made for $3,000, St. Louis Filmmaker David Kirkman's Static Is Opening Doors Read More

  2. St. Louis Fireworks: A Complete Guide to Fourth of July Fun in 2019 Read More

  3. Your Space Boyfriend Is Coming to Town Read More

  4. St. Louis Is One of the Nation's Most 'Undervalued' Cities, Study Says Read More

  5. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, June 28 to July 2 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation