Won't You Please Ride the Loop Trolley?

click to enlarge
-
original photo by Daniel Hill
-
Ding ding ding?
It may come as a surprise to you, dear motorist, but the ridership numbers for the Loop Trolley are lagging far behind projections. The Post-Dispatch outlined the grim figures
— the $51 million project has raised only $22,283 since it opened last November — and suffice it to say the Trolley could really use a few more friendly riders.
What about you? Would you please give the Trolley a ride, perhaps this holiday weekend?
I'm not talking about charity. The Trolley doesn't need a hand out — it needs hop-ons. If you and a few of friends would consider purchasing all-day passes (only $5, which is which is about what you paid for a box of Girl Scout cookies this year) and then riding for a lap or three, you'd do our Trolley a world of good. Don't you enjoy doing good deeds for others?
If you don't already know, the two Trolley cars produced a child this winter
. That li'l shaver is still learning to walk. Could you live with yourself if its parents, Car 001 and Car 002, were soon unemployed? That poor family has already suffered
enough, and now the mum and dad have essentially been called shirkers in print. That's shameful.
But it would be more shameful if we as a community didn't help a neighbor who was in need. That family has laid down roots in the Loop! They're woven into the fabric of the community, as much as Blueberry Hill and the two lions (who are really tigers
, but they identify as lions and in this age we use people's preferred terms, thank you very much).
So, please, help a neighbor and ride the Loop Trolley twice a month through the end of summer. If it helps, think of it as buying Girl Scout cookies from your co-workers kids; you don't really want to, but you also don't want to be the person who doesn't support the children.
Because if you don't ride the Trolley, it will leave town in search of work elsewhere. And then all that road construction and track-laying was for nothing.
And then Delmar will be torn apart again
.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.